The education secretary and Sunderland MP Bridget Phillipson has expressed her delight that Sunderland College has been selected as a Technical Excellence College, leading the way to help get the region building again.

In August, the Government unveiled Sunderland College was one of 10 colleges across the UK which are to receive a share of £100m of funding as new Technical Excellence Colleges.

The aim is to educate more than 40,000 future builders, bricklayers, electricians, carpenters and plumbers to “get Britain building”.

A key to Sunderland College being granted this specialist status is the creation of its new Housing Innovation and Construction Skills Academy (HICSA), a pioneering purpose-built gateway for housing and construction skills developed in close partnership with Sunderland City Council which opened in September (2025).

Sunderland College's new Housing Innovation and Construction Skills Academy. | Sunderland College

Addressing the 1815 North East Chamber of Commerce (NECC) at the Stadium of Light on Friday (October 3) Mrs Phillipson said: “I’m serious about skills, as is this Government, which requires a prestigious world class education system

“We are transforming Further Education colleges into special technical excellence colleges. Back in August I went to Derby to announce 10 technical colleges here in England and we are investing £100m to get this right and generate high quality construction skills for our young people.

“I’m really delighted that the technical excellence college for the North East is here at the City of Sunderland College.

“Working hand in hand with the North East Combined authority to get this right, the college’s brand new Housing Innovation and Construction Skills Academy will be a centre of excellence partnering with other FE colleges, universities and businesses across the region.

“This is the route for young people to get the skills your businesses need.”

Using Sunderland College and the other original technical colleges as a template, Mrs Phillipson also announced the Government is now looking to launch a further 14 technical excellence colleges.

The education secretary added: “For too long our further education colleges have had to exist in the shadow of universities.

“It’s time we recognise the value of our colleges and as well as driving up standards in our schools, it’s time to drive up standards in our colleges as well.

“We want to set in motion a skills revolution in our colleges.”