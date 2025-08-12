Sunderland College is set to be at the forefront of educating the country’s engineers, bricklayers, carpenters, roofers and electricians of the future after being named as a new Technical Excellence College (TEC) allowing them to benefit from a share of £100 million.

The college is one of 10 in England awarded the prestigious status as more than 40,000 future builders, bricklayers, electricians, carpenters and plumbers will get the cutting edge skills to “get Britain building”.

Sunderland College's new Housing Innovation and Construction Skills Academy which is due to open in September. | Sunderland College

The colleges have been selected to draw on homegrown, British talent in the years to come rather than relying on overseas workers, “backing the British working class with well-paid, high skilled job opportunities”.

Backed by a £100 million investment, the colleges will help deliver well-paid jobs for British workers, support the construction sector and deliver the Government’s commitment to build 1.5 million homes through its Plan for Change.

The Construction Industry Training Board estimates that 6,850 new construction workers are needed in the North East by 2028, and the new TEC in Sunderland will be integral to building the workforce of the future.

The new specialist colleges will train 40,000 construction learners by 2029.

A key aim is to “break down barriers to opportunity” by supporting young people breaking into the sector at the start of their careers as apprentices, as well as established workers getting new skills for better paid jobs.

The Government hopes this will preserve a highly-skilled construction workforce for generations to come.

Sunderland College is part of Education Partnership North East which also includes Northumberland College and Hartlepool Sixth Form College.

One of the reasons Sunderland was selected as one of the 10 is because of its new Housing Innovation and Construction Skills Academy (HICSA), a pioneering purpose-built gateway for housing and construction skills developed in close partnership with Sunderland City Council which is opening in September 2025.

Following the announcement Ellen Thinnesen, CEO of Education Partnership North East said: “Being named a Construction Technical Excellence College is a tremendous achievement. This news comes after long-term visioning, changemaking investment and the creation of an innovative new approach to skills delivery modelled on a dedicated construction college - the first of its kind in the region.”

James Stuart, Chair of Education Partnership North East Board of Corporation, added: “I am delighted with the news Sunderland College has been chosen as the North East’s Construction Technical Excellence College. “Importantly HICSA has been created through a ‘hub and spoke’ model consisting of valued strategic partners from industry and education who will play a key role in shaping and boosting provision.

“HICSA is the product of more than four years work to build both the physical space and also a remarkable partnership gateway – the two together will deliver something transformative for the region. “On behalf of our board of governors, I would like to pass on deepest appreciation to all our partners and supporters who have helped us achieve this prestigious CTEC status and who will continue to play an important role as we press ahead.”

The news was announced by the Education Secretary and Sunderland MP Bridget Phillipson who said: “We need skilled workers to deliver the homes, schools and hospitals that communities across the country are crying out for, and today’s announcement underlines our commitment to the next generation of homegrown talent.

“Construction Technical Excellence Colleges will enable us to invest in people and give them the skills they need to break down barriers to opportunity in an industry which is essential to delivering growth through our Plan for Change.”

The news has been welcomed by the North East Mayor Kim McGuinness who said: “I want to make sure there are more affordable homes built in our region, and that creates a huge new opening for local people to realise their potential and learn trades that will last a lifetime.

“Setting up a new Construction Technical Excellence College in our region is a key part of our plans for growth and our New Deal for North East Workers, through which we give people the chance to get new skills and better work.

“I am delighted Sunderland College has been chosen as a major new regional hub through which we will work in partnership with housing companies and the skills sector right across North East England to deliver new opportunities for local people on their doorstep.”

A recent survey highlighted how the number of construction companies funding or offering training to their workers has fallen from 57% in 2011 to 49% in 2024, creating an increasing dependence on construction workers coming to the UK from abroad .

The new CTECs are designed to help redress that balance.

Sunderland City Council has played a key role in making HICSA a reality.

Councillor Michael Butler, cabinet member for skills at Sunderland City Council, said: “I am beyond proud to see Sunderland College secure CTEC status, which will ensure our City is established as a regional hub for skills that will power up housing construction locally, regionally and nationally. “This council, Sunderland College and partners shaped the vision for this vital facility, creating an eco-system that will secure jobs and opportunities for local people while furthering our own ambitions to reinvigorate Sunderland through a programme of regeneration on a scale not seen in decades.

“This will pay dividends for the City’s next generation and for our transforming City too and we’re pleased to have played our part in this.”

David Hughes CBE, Chief Executive of the Association of Colleges, added: "Today’s announcement is very positive news for people wanting good jobs, for the construction employers looking for skilled people and for the government's ambitions to build 1.5 million new homes.

“It represents significant investment and trust in the 10 successful colleges, and the college sector, recognising their crucial role in boosting the country’s construction sector by opening up high quality learning opportunities all over the country.

"We look forward to supporting the TECs as leaders in the construction skills arena, partnering with employers, developing new courses and ensuring that innovation in construction techniques and approaches can be supported across all employers with skills training. We are also keen to help the TECs build their networks with other colleges in their areas."

The Government needs to create more of ready made workforce to support its commitment to deliver 1.5 million homes and associated jobs in the housebuilding sector.