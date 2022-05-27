The academies were two of dozens of schools across the city celebrating the landmark event before pupils broke up for the half-term holiday and the Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend.
Children at Burnside Academy, in Houghton, took part in a whole host of Royal themed activities including writing letters of congratulations to the Queen, creating Royalty themed artwork and visiting Houghton Library for a Royal themed story-telling session.
In a fun-filled day, pupils also go to enjoy a “Royal picnic”, take part in a circus workshop, participate in a craft workshop to create Jubilee memorabilia, all while enjoying a delicious ice cream.
Parents were also invited along for “cake and treats” and to take in the work the children produced on the day.
Headteacher Leona Kelly said: “Celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee has been a fantastic opportunity for the whole school community to come together to celebrate this momentous occasion.”
Across in Meadowside, children at the Barbara Priestman Academy also enjoyed an afternoon Royal tea party, accompanied by a bouncy castle.
Head of Key Stage 3 (Years 9 to 11) Alex Field said: “The Celebration of the Queens Jubilee was a huge success. The students had made decorations and we started the celebrations by singing the national anthem and cutting the Jubilee cake.
“The children were all smiles as they jumped on the bouncy castles and enjoyed the afternoon tea party which turned into a big picnic. Students sang and danced, played games and had a wonderful afternoon's fun. A fitting tribute to our wonderful Queen.”