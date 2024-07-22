Annual Golf Day for Sunderland fan Brings Family and Friends Together

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family and friends of Sunderland fan, Kevin Outhwaite, recently came together in Durham at the annual golf day in his honour.

In the months before he died aged just 36, Kevin, from Tunstall, was a fundraiser for The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, part of Newcastle Hospitals Charity.

The annual golf day named for him continues that fundraising commitment and this year’s event, the 14th, raised an amazing £4,520 to help find more effective ways to detect and treat cancer.

Kevin’s friend, Andrew Oliver, organises the golf day each year with the help of the Outhwaite family and other friends.

Friends and family gather at the Kevin Outhwaite Golf Day

Andrew says: “This year was our 14th Kevin Outhwaite Golf Day and, like every year, it was a lot of work to pull together but very definitely worth it. It always feels like the right thing to do for Kevin and for other people in the North East who are in the same boat as he was.

“It’s always a special day and this year there were four generations of Kevin’s family there. I think Kev would be amazed at what we’ve all been able to do together in his name and we’re proud to be doing our bit against cancer.”

There were 80 golfers at this year’s Kevin Outhwaite Golf Day which was held, as always, at Ramside Hall. The auction and raffle included some very special prizes including use of a Range Rover Sport for the weekend, donated by Stratstone, and sporting memorabilia signed by Kevin Phillips, Jordan Henderson and Alan Shearer.

Andrew adds: “We’re really grateful to everyone who donated a prize and to all the golfers who were very generous in supporting the raffle and auction for The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

“We’re all Sunderland fans but we did have one black and white supporter playing who did the right thing and bid on the Alan Shearer signed Newcastle shirt. Well, he had to really!”

Working within the NHS and in partnership with other leading charities and organisations, the cutting-edge cancer treatment and innovative patient support services funded by The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation directly benefit cancer patients in the North East and Cumbria and play a significant role in international efforts against the disease.

Emma McQuitty, fundraising coordinator at Newcastle Hospitals Charity, says: “The ongoing commitment of Kevin’s family and friends to this golf day is amazing and it’s a very thoughtful way to keep his memory alive, and help other people in the process.

“We’re very grateful to everyone involved and feel sure that Kevin would be as proud as we are of the generosity of everyone who supports the day.”