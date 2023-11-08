Win £100 voucher to spend at Durham's independent shops

From cheese stands to locally-distilled gin, Durham is home to a wealth of independents.

The Durham Independents campaign, which champions independent shops in Durham City is back this month, aimed at celebrating the homegrown retail sector and encouraging more people to explore their offering.

Durham Independents

Featuring more than 40 participating businesses, it's running from November 17 to December 22 - and there's a chance to win £2,500 worth of vouchers whilst you shop.

Visitors can collect a loyalty card from the participating businesses.

They will get a stamp when they purchase a product and once they have three stamps from three different businesses – they will be entered into a prize draw.

Five winners will be announced each week – and will receive £100 worth of vouchers, which they can spend in the participating stores, which include Collected Books, Durham Ginstitute, Circle Vintage and many businesses inside Durham’s historic Market Hall.

Collected Books in The Riverwalk

Paul Howard, Durham BID manager said: “Durham City has a thriving independent shopping scene with everything from vintage and clothing stores to shops that offer handmade arts and crafts, and speciality food and drink products.

“We launched Durham Independents to not only shine a spotlight on these fantastic businesses but put money in their tills and boost the local economy.

“If people are out shopping in the city, whether it’s to pick up fruit and veg from Robinson’s Greengrocers or buy Christmas gifts from places such as Elvet and Bailey, we’re encouraging them to pick up a loyalty card and get it stamped.”

How the voucher system works

Durham Distillery at Prince Bishops

Once shoppers have collected their three stamps, they can hand the cards in at Moon, on Silver Street; Northern Stores and Deli (formerly Discovering Durham), Unit 14, High Street; Upcycle Me, situated inside Durham’s Indoor Market; or pop it in Durham BID’s Post Box, 27 High Street.

As well as a variety of different shops, many of Durham’s independent coffee shops and restaurants are taking part.

They include Maple Patisserie, which was the County Winner in the National Bakery Awards 2023; Bean Social – a community café on North Road – Zapatista Burrito Bar, The Coffee Shop; Leonards Coffee Shop; and The Food Pit.

Matty Booth, co-founder of Northern Stores and Deli, which sells food, drink and crafts products from northern producers and is about to open a deli in the coming weeks, said: “Durham Independents is a brilliant campaign that drives footfall in the city centre.

“Plus, it’s a great way to incentivise people to shop locally – with the chance of winning vouchers.

"We’ve had winners in the past who’ve used their vouchers to buy Christmas presents for family and friends, or treat themselves.”

For a full list of participating businesses, visit: www.lifeindurham.co.uk

Win £100 voucher

