News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Watch as first shoppers win golden tickets as The Bargain Clearance Centre in Washington opens its doors to customers

Fleet-footed shopper Susan Oversby, 64, was the first through the door to pick up her ‘golden ticket’ as customers flocked to Washington’s new Bargain Clearance Centre as it opened its doors to customers for the first time on Saturday morning.

By Neil Fatkin
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Oct 2022, 12:05pm

Golden tickets were given to the first 100 shoppers at the opening of eagerly anticipated store on October 15, meaning Susan now joins 99 other hopeful customers who will enter the draw to win discount vouchers ranging from £50 to £10.

Read More

Read More
First look around huge bargain clearance centre in Washington offering everythin...

After being presented with her ticket by co-owner Lee Taylor, Susan said: “It’s an amazing store with so much choice and I’ve really enjoyed having a good look around. I’m looking to pick up some bargains as well as toys for my grandchildren for Christmas.”

Most Popular

Another golden ticket winner added: “There’s plenty of choice at excellent prices. I saw about the opening of the store in the Echo and thought I’d come down and get myself some bargains for my grandson’s presents for Christmas.

"I’ll definitely be getting some bargains here today.”

SEE ALSO: The top 10 offers as The Bargain Clearance Centre in Washington opens this weekend

The 11,000 sq ft warehouse is able to offer reduced rate prices after taking in products from liquidated companies, end of line products and bankrupt stock.

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Co-owner Lee Taylor presenting Susan Oversby, 64, with her golden ticket for being the first shopper through the door.

After seeing the deluge of customers on the first day of trading, owner Lee Taylor is hopeful it is a “sign of things to come”.

He said: “It’s an absolutely tremendous turnout and we are absolutely delighted. There has been people parked all over the surrounding roads and the 100 golden tickets went in just four minutes.”

The draw for the Golden Ticket prizes will take place on Tuesday, October 18.

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Shoppers scanning the store for bargains.
Many customers were hoping to bag themselves some early Christmas bargains.
The new bargain clearance centre in Washington.
Washington