Golden tickets were given to the first 100 shoppers at the opening of eagerly anticipated store on October 15, meaning Susan now joins 99 other hopeful customers who will enter the draw to win discount vouchers ranging from £50 to £10.

After being presented with her ticket by co-owner Lee Taylor, Susan said: “It’s an amazing store with so much choice and I’ve really enjoyed having a good look around. I’m looking to pick up some bargains as well as toys for my grandchildren for Christmas.”

Another golden ticket winner added: “There’s plenty of choice at excellent prices. I saw about the opening of the store in the Echo and thought I’d come down and get myself some bargains for my grandson’s presents for Christmas.

"I’ll definitely be getting some bargains here today.”

The 11,000 sq ft warehouse is able to offer reduced rate prices after taking in products from liquidated companies, end of line products and bankrupt stock.

Co-owner Lee Taylor presenting Susan Oversby, 64, with her golden ticket for being the first shopper through the door.

After seeing the deluge of customers on the first day of trading, owner Lee Taylor is hopeful it is a “sign of things to come”.

He said: “It’s an absolutely tremendous turnout and we are absolutely delighted. There has been people parked all over the surrounding roads and the 100 golden tickets went in just four minutes.”

The draw for the Golden Ticket prizes will take place on Tuesday, October 18.

Shoppers scanning the store for bargains.

Many customers were hoping to bag themselves some early Christmas bargains.