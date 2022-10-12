Lee Taylor and Dean Kelly, owners of Trading warehouse D&L Trading, took over the premises on Windlass Lane, Washington, and following two months of renovation it will now be opening its doors as The Bargain Clearance Centre this weekend, (Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 16).

The 11,000 sq ft building will be stacked with clearance bargains for customers to take advantage of in the build up to Christmas.

Lee and Dean say their warehouse will receive new stock daily which comes from liquidation companies, end of line products and bankrupt stock.

Dean Kelly (34) (left) with his business partner Lee Taylor (47) outside of the Bargain Clearance Centre, Washington. Picture by FRANK REID

A range of products are set to be on offer including white goods such as refrigerators and washing machines, furniture, pet supplies, garden stock, homeware, jewellery, electronics and children’s toys.

The new business has created eight jobs as warehouse and retail assistants with the possibility of more positions later in the year.

Lee said: “It’s important for us to ensure that everyone gets the opportunity to grab themselves some high-class goodies at bargain prices, especially with Christmas just around the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Items for sale at the Bargain Clearance Centre, Washington. Picture by FRANK REID

"We’re delighted with the new premises and have had a phenomenal amount of interest – people can’t wait for us to open and neither can we.”

The clearance centre will be open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday and 10am to 4pm Saturday, with the addition of trading hours from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, October 16 on the opening weekend only.

During the special opening weekend, the duo will also be giving away 100 golden tickets to customers who can claim money from future purchases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee added: "We are hoping to supply a lot of bargains to the public. We source a lot of our products from the likes of liquidation companies, end of line products, bankrupt stock from other suppliers and bring these in for really cheap prices.

The Bargain Clearance Centre opens this weekend. Picture by FRANK REID

"The opening weekend will be a busy one, but we’re more than ready. We will be giving away 100 Golden Tickets out during the weekend, with money off future purchases, so we hope to see many of our loyal customers and hopefully some new ones.”

Lee Taylor with toys on offer at the centre. Picture by FRANK REID

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 100 golden tickets will be given away this weekend. Picture by FRANK REID

Jewellery from Debenhams will be on sale. Picture by FRANK REID