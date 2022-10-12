First look around huge bargain clearance centre in Washington offering everything from furniture, toys and jewellery
Take a look inside this Washington warehouse that has been transformed into a huge clearance centre and is due to open ahead of Christmas with ‘bargain’ prices.
Lee Taylor and Dean Kelly, owners of Trading warehouse D&L Trading, took over the premises on Windlass Lane, Washington, and following two months of renovation it will now be opening its doors as The Bargain Clearance Centre this weekend, (Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 16).
The 11,000 sq ft building will be stacked with clearance bargains for customers to take advantage of in the build up to Christmas.
Lee and Dean say their warehouse will receive new stock daily which comes from liquidation companies, end of line products and bankrupt stock.
A range of products are set to be on offer including white goods such as refrigerators and washing machines, furniture, pet supplies, garden stock, homeware, jewellery, electronics and children’s toys.
The new business has created eight jobs as warehouse and retail assistants with the possibility of more positions later in the year.
Lee said: “It’s important for us to ensure that everyone gets the opportunity to grab themselves some high-class goodies at bargain prices, especially with Christmas just around the corner.
"We’re delighted with the new premises and have had a phenomenal amount of interest – people can’t wait for us to open and neither can we.”
The clearance centre will be open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday and 10am to 4pm Saturday, with the addition of trading hours from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, October 16 on the opening weekend only.
During the special opening weekend, the duo will also be giving away 100 golden tickets to customers who can claim money from future purchases.
Lee added: "We are hoping to supply a lot of bargains to the public. We source a lot of our products from the likes of liquidation companies, end of line products, bankrupt stock from other suppliers and bring these in for really cheap prices.
"The opening weekend will be a busy one, but we’re more than ready. We will be giving away 100 Golden Tickets out during the weekend, with money off future purchases, so we hope to see many of our loyal customers and hopefully some new ones.”