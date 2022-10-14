Lee Taylor and Dean Kelly, owners of Trading warehouse D&L Trading, are to open the new premises on Windlass Lane, Washington, this weekend, (Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 16) following two months of renovation.

The 11,000 sq ft warehouse will be opening its doors as The Bargain Clearance Centre with new stock from liquidation companies, end of line products and bankrupt stock. The building will be stacked with clearance bargains for customers to take advantage of in the build up to Christmas.

A range of products are set to be on offer including white goods such as refrigerators and washing machines, furniture, pet supplies, garden stock, homeware, jewellery, electronics and children’s toys. The clearance centre will be open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday and 10am to 4pm Saturday, with the addition of trading hours from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, October 16 on the opening weekend only.

The Bargain Clearance Centre, Washington. Picture by FRANK REID

This weekend will see “incredible offers” on items such as Debenhams’ jewellery, 6ft Christmas trees, sofas and toys according to Lee and Dean, who are looking forward to the launch.

Here are the top 10 offers, in no particular order, that you can get your hands on this weekend and for how much:

- Gaming Chairs from £50

Items for sale at the Bargain Clearance Centre, Washington. Picture by FRANK REID

- Four piece rattan garden sets £120

- 6ft Christmas trees £40

- Pressure washers £60

- CCTV 4 camera systems £70

The Centre opens this weekend. Picture by FRANK REID

- Debenhams’ jewellery range at 30% of RRP

- Wing back chairs from £200

- Gym machines from £40

- Fidget advent calendars £10

Dean Kelly (34) (left) with his business partner Lee Taylor (47) outside of the Bargain Clearance Centre, Washington. Picture by FRANK REID

- Pram and car seat set £120

Lee said: "We’re delighted with the new premises and have had a phenomenal amount of interest – people can’t wait for us to open and neither can we. We are just trying to get everything ready for the weekend so it’s been pretty stressful getting all the shelves stocked but we are really looking forward to opening – I think the weekend is going to be a busy one.”

A range of items are set to go on sale. Picture by FRANK REID