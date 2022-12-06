War of words continues over Stagecoach bus strikes in Sunderland around Christmas

Bus drivers will walk out after the GMB called industrial action on December 23, 24, 26 and 27.

Steve Walker, Managing Director of Stagecoach North East, said strike action would also leave drivers out of pocket over Christmas: "We are disappointed union members have rejected our latest pay offer which would have made Sunderland drivers the highest paid of any in the region.

"The festive season is one of the most important periods for so many local businesses and the employees who work for them. Drivers being asked by the union to go on strike will also be left out of pocket.

“We will run as many services as we can”

"We know many of our drivers in Sunderland want this situation resolved as much as we do. Strike action will not deliver a resolution. Only productive talks will deliver a deal that is in the best interests of everyone.

"Despite this setback, we will do everything we can to minimise the disruption caused by the GMB's strike action. We will run as many services as we can, and we will communicate full details to customers as soon as we can."

Stagecoach says strike action over Christmas will hit Sunderland's economy

Around 200 GMB members are locked in a dispute with Stagecoach North East at the city’s depot over pay and have already staged a series of strikes.

Workers were left angry following an offer that the GMB described as ‘a massive real terms pay cut’. A further offer was rejected last month.

Announcing this month’s stike action, Stuart Gilhespy, GMB Organiser, said: “Drivers are doing the only thing they can to make ends meet for their families – withdrawing their labour.

“Instead of continuing to bring misery to their staff and the people of Sunderland, why won’t Stagecoach get round the table and offer a pay deal to help drivers with the cost of living crisis?”