Stagecoach North East and the GMB union have been at odds for several weeks and staff have already staged a number of walk-outs and even picketed the company depot in Monkwearmouth.

More strikes were due to be held this week, but the plans were suspended on Friday after the firm made an improved pay offer.

Staff have been balloting over the last two days and Stagecoach has now confirmed that the latest offer has been rejected.

Stagecoach North East managing director Steve Walker said the company was disappointed that GMB members had chosen to reject its latest pay offer.

The firm claims the deal would have taken drivers up to £13.10 an hour with immediate effect, with an additional 4% backdated payment, as well as an enhanced overtime rate of £14.10 per hour.

An additional 5% increase would have been paid in June 2023, taking their annual basic salary up to £27,000 a year, rising to around £29,000 in 2023.

GMB pickets outside the Stagecoach depot

Stagecoach said the offer would make its drivers the highest paid in Sunderland and includes other benefits which exceed those offered by many local competitors.

According to the firm, other bus operators on Wearside pay hourly rates of £12.65 and £12.83 and new pay deals have recently been settled for these operators.

“We are disappointed that GMB members have rejected our latest improved pay offer,” said Mr Walker.

“Strike action isn’t in anybody’s interests – it is hurting our communities and badly hitting the pockets of our drivers, and we know that many of our employees want an end to these strikes, particularly with Christmas fast approaching.

“A growing number of employees want to see this dispute settled and and we will leave no stone unturned in seeking a resolution that will bring an end to the ongoing strikes."

The GMB has already announced further dates for industrial action over the Festive period, with walk-outs scheduled for December 23 - 24 and December 26 - 27.