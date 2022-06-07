Supermarket chain Co-op set to open a larger, new and improved store in Penshaw

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new store, on Coxgreen Road in Penshaw, is set to open to customers for the first time on Friday, June 10 – with 15 local jobs created.

The near 3,000 square foot store is set to be open between 6am and 11pm daily and will feature customer parking, a free ATM, a bakery, a Fairtrade coffee machine and a focus on fresh, healthy products.

The Co-op is set to open a new and improved store in Penshaw on Friday, June 10.

A recycle unit will also be available on site to allow the community to return “soft plastics” such as crisp packets, bread bags, lids from ready meals, biscuit wrappers and pet food pouches.

Michelle Young, Co-op Area Manager, has revealed that staff are “looking forward” to opening the doors to the local community.

She said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to develop Penshaw’s new Co-op store.

"Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life, and we are looking forward to welcoming the community into their new Co-op.