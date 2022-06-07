Supermarket chain Co-op set to open a larger, new and improved store in Penshaw

The new store, on Coxgreen Road in Penshaw, is set to open to customers for the first time on Friday, June 10 – with 15 local jobs created.
The near 3,000 square foot store is set to be open between 6am and 11pm daily and will feature customer parking, a free ATM, a bakery, a Fairtrade coffee machine and a focus on fresh, healthy products.
It will run on 100% renewable electricity and also act as an Amazon parcel collection point as well as Deliveroo grocery delivery – with orders picked fresh in store and delivered to the local area.
A recycle unit will also be available on site to allow the community to return “soft plastics” such as crisp packets, bread bags, lids from ready meals, biscuit wrappers and pet food pouches.
Michelle Young, Co-op Area Manager, has revealed that staff are “looking forward” to opening the doors to the local community.
Read More
She said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to develop Penshaw’s new Co-op store.
"Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life, and we are looking forward to welcoming the community into their new Co-op.
"We have worked to create the range, choice, products and added services to create a really compelling offer to serve the community, conveniently.”