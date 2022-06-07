Co-op dismisses rumours that they are set to take over the former Sainsbury’s site in Fulwell

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the popular store closed, rumours have been circulating about wha the site will be next, with Waitrose confirming to the Echo at the end of March that they are not considering taking over the site.

Over the bank holiday weekend, rumours surfaced in local Facebook community groups that the Co-op were the next retailer set to open a new store at the site.

The former Sainsbury's store, on Station Road, has stood empty since October last year.

However on Tuesday, June 7, the supermarket chain confirmed to the Echo that the online rumours are not true and they will not be opening a store on the Station Road site.

It follows the Co-op’s decision to sell one of their Sunderland stores on North Moor Road in March this year, with all the staff transferring to a new retailer.

The owners of the Fulwell site, North East Commercial and Residential Limited (NECR), have previously confirmed that they are in talks with potential tenants and that the interests of the local community is at the forefront of discussions for the future of the site.

A spokesperson from NECR said: “Lofthouse and Partners have been instructed on this site since before Sainsbury’s announced they were closing the store.

“Once Sainsbury’s served notice, a targeted marketing campaign began immediately which resulted in new tenants being secured (subject to contract and planning approval) with the hope the property will be reoccupied and trading later this year.

"We appreciate the concerns of the local community but we have been unable to comment on speculation until Sainsbury’s exit from the property had been agreed. These discussions were concluded last week which means enabling works can now commence.