Part of Proper Pubs, the community wet-led division of Admiral Taverns, The Beehive in Crowtree Road, has successfully collected 516 Christmas selection boxes to give out to local charities this Christmas.

Designed to spread Christmas cheer, which given the cost-of-living crisis is more important than ever, the boxes have all been donated by the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Beehive started collecting selection boxes at the beginning of December to make sure individuals, families and children have a festive treat to look forward to, encouraging local residents to give back this Christmas.

The Beehive in Sunderland city centre

The pub has chosen to donate to the Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Across its estate, Proper Pubs collected more than 18,800 Christmas selection boxes for people in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Brooke, director of Proper Pubs, said: “At Admiral, we have always championed community pubs because we understand the value they bring to millions of people across the country.

"In the face of the cost-of-living crisis, people have recognised that pubs are more than just somewhere for people to go for a drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas donations at The Beehive

"They are hubs of activity for residents to enjoy, and are places where people come together to support one another. It’s incredible to see this in action through this initiative, and even better to be able to provide a little treat to people this Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As always, I am so grateful to our fantastic operators and their communities who have come together to make this happen, demonstrating Admiral’s commitment to community focus.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub underwent a refurb last year

Advertisement Hide Ad

The corner bar on Crowtree Road and Holmeside has had a number of guises over the years, most recently as Flanagans.

But after it was taken over by Admiral Taverns last year, it was given a whole new look and was renamed as Beehive, which is one of the most popular bars to have inhabited the site over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad