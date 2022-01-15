Supermarket giant Sainsbury’s closed its Station Road store in Fulwell for the final time in October last year – with the site standing empty and no confirmed plans for it since.

Following the closure, Southwick resident Tony Wild and friend Martin Dent set up both a paper and online petition, which more than 700 people have signed combined, in an effort to keep the site as a retail outlet.

The 75-year-old revealed that he decided to set it up after he spoke to local people about the impact that it is having on the community surrounding Sea Road in Fulwell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concerned Fulwell residents Tony Wild and Martin Dent (right) start a local petition over the empty former Sainsbury's in Fulwell.

He said: “I was in Fulwell Community Library and there was a few people talking about the affect that it is having on them so I decided that it was time to do something about it.

"There is a tremendous amount of discussion on Sea Road about the the impact that the supermarket closing is having and there are obviously rumours flying around about what it could be next.

"The most common rumour is that the site will be converted into a residential one with flats being built on it.”

The store on Station Road has been empty since Sainsbury's closed in October last year.

He added: “I’m quite elated about the amount of responses that we have on the petition so far along with the feedback from people who have signed it.

"Everyone keeps saying how much that they miss the store being there and most are desperate for it to be another supermarket.”

Sunderland City Council have confirmed to the Echo that the local authority does not own the site and that any planing applications will be determined in line with national and local policies which is a process that includes the opportunity for public consultation.

But the council also said the site is identified for retail uses.

If you wish to view Tony and Martin’s online petition, then you can by clicking here.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.