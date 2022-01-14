Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage after Washington collision left cyclist with 'serious injuries'

The rider, a man in his 50s, was left with “serious injuries”, including fractures to his lower leg, following the incident in December last year.

According to officers, the vehicle involved was reported to have been driving on Station Road and the Brady Square/A195 roundabout at about 6.50am on Tuesday, December 2, 2021, when it “collided with a cyclist travelling southbound”.

The driver of the car stayed with the cyclist, aged 50, until paramedics arrived to take him to hospital.

Northumbria Police has appealed for witnesses following a collision in Washington

Anyone with dashcam footage or any other information has been urged to contact police immediately.

To get in touch, call 101 or visit the Tell Us Something page of the force’s website, quoting reference number NP-20211203-0638.

Northumbria Police also operates a dedicated webpage where members of the public can submit footage of a possible “dangerous or careless driving offence”.

