S Club to perform at 'Bingo Revolution' event in Sunderland

Bingo Revolution returns to Buzz Bingo in Pallion on Saturday, May 28, with its madcap twist on the traditional bingo game – and S Club will be providing the musical entertainment.

Following their sold out show last year, Bingo Revolution is back at the city venue with singalong tunes, comedian hosts and prizes ranging from a tin of beans to a 6ft inflatable dinosaur.

The comedian host will be joined on stage by a glamorous assistant in charge of all the surprises, including a pig-throwing contest.

S Club will be taking to the stage in Sunderland

Meanwhile, DJ Jim Slipp is in charge of the tunes and will be playing a mix of the best of 80s and 90s chart toppers.Joining the Revolution for the evening will be S Club live, featuring original band members Bradley and Tina of S Club 7 fame.

They’re set to transport fans back to the band’s heyday with performances of Don’t Stop Moving, Reach and more.

Speaking about what people can expect from the night, Bingo Revolution owner Stephen Hunt said: “I always say it’s about three things: dancing, laughing and dabbing. It’s a real singalong event with classic tunes, it’s just a really great night."With regular bingo it’s all about cash prizes. We have that, but we also have prizes like a 6ft inflatable dinosaur, a kettle and a tin of beans. People get more excited about the dinosaur than they do the cash to be honest.”

Bingo Revolution is partnering with Buzz Bingo, the UK’s largest bingo operator, with events in their clubs across the UK.

Bingo Revolution takes place at Buzz Bingo in Pallion

Ben Coxhill, head of events and entertainment at Buzz Bingo, said: “Regular bingo games are filled with anticipation, so add DJs, drag queens, 90s bangers and life-changing prizes into the mix and you’re onto a winner. We can’t wait to host the party, meet everyone and have a good time.”

:: Bingo Revolution featuring S Club will be at Buzz Bingo, Pallion, at 8.45pm on Saturday, May 28. Tickets will be going on sale on Thursday, March 3 at 6pm from https://bingo-revolution.designmynight.com/, as well as from the club itself.

