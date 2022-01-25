With staff encouraged to return to workplaces as part of the Government’s return to ‘Plan A’ and an easing of Covid measures, Frank Recruitment Group has calculated the impact that a busier city centre could have on the local economy on Wearside.

The findings were unveiled just a day after national economic thinktank Centre for Cities said coronavirus lockdowns had cost Sunderland’s city centre business the equivalent of 29 weeks’ takings since the start of the pandemic.

According to Frank Recruitment, workers in Sunderland would spend up to £1,299.84 each, every year, even without going back to the previous Monday-Friday routine, based on the average price of a morning coffee at £2.64, with lunch also coming in at £6.00, as well as transport costs on the commute.

“There’s a huge range of businesses that will benefit from workers returning to the office,” said Zoë Morris, president at Frank Recruitment Group.

“Even further beyond the 9-5 are the people working to get us into our cities, serving us post-work drinks and meals – there’s an entire support network around the desk-based workforce that we don’t often think of.”

Despite the lifting of restrictions, the success of remote work during the pandemic is likely to mean that the return to offices will not be on a full-time basis.

“I think most people are looking forward to having the option to be together in person again,” added Ms Morris.

“Remote work isn’t for everybody, so having a hybrid approach offers the opportunity for employees to get a better work-life balance than has ever been possible before.”

The Office for National Statistics has reported that 85% of homeworking Brits want their employer to offer hybrid options for going back into the office as pandemic work-from-home restrictions continue to be lifted.

Across the 50 cities analysed, the data shows a person working two days per week on-site in England will spend an average £1,373.57 on both hospitality and transport for work-related purposes.

