George, who announced his retirement from the chairman’s post earlier this month, spent part of the weekend in hospital – and was more upset about missing out on the Black Cats’ 1-0 win over Portsmouth than his health scare.

He was taken ill on Friday, a repeat of a problem which first occurred on the day his retirement was announced.

George said it had been at a presentation in the Stadium of Light boardroom that he was first taken ill.

George Forster

“All of a sudden, I started talking funny,” he said.

He recovered and made it home – but then the same thing happened on Friday evening.

George rang his friend Joanne Youngson who in turn contacted his daughter Mandy, who called the doctor.

"And he said ‘Phone for an ambulance straightaway’,” said George.

He was admitted to hospital and underwent an MRI scan on Saturday morning.

“I had just started my breakfast when they said they wanted to see me,” said George.

"I said to them ‘I hope I am able to get to the match today’ – but it just did not happen. It is b just as well – everyone has said it was not a particularly good match.”

George did make it home in time to listen to most of the game and tuned in just in time to catch Elliott Embleton’s 40th minute winner.

Now he is recovering at home.

“I am on the mend,” he said.

