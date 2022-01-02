Fans and former players pay tribute to retiring Sunderland supporters' association chairman George Forster

George’s retirement after 27 years in the hotseat was announced in the programme ahead of last Thursday night’s match, which saw Lee Johnson’s side hammer Sheffield Wednesday 5-0 to ensure the Black Cats ended 2021 atop the League One table.

George watched the match in comfort, as guest of honour at a reception in the Stadium of Light boardroom – and was delighted with the performance from his beloved team.

“What a marvellous game it was,” he said.

"After we got the first goal, we blew them away – it was a fantastic game for the fans.”

Among those joining George for his big day was former SAFC chairman Sir Bob Murray.

“It was a wonderful occasion to be invited into the boardroom,” said George. “I have only been in there once before.

“I was sitting behind Bob for the first half at the very, very top of the stand but I was feeling a bit cold so I watched the second half in the boardroom all by myself.”

George Forster has announced his retirement

After more than 55 years with the association, George had finally called it a day: “Unfortunately my health is not what it should be,” he said.

The covid pandemic has also had a major impact on his ability to fulfil his role with the association: “I have not been into the office since the seventh of March last year when lockdown started,” he said.

Sunderland fans and former players have paid tribute to George for his decades of service to the supporters’ association.

Fans Museum founder Michael Ganley

A Love Supreme’s Paul ‘Sobs’Dawson said George would be ‘a big miss’.

"He has been around since before I started going to the match,” he said.

“To be honest, he is the epitome of everything that is good about being a football supporter – he looks after everybody else and he is never less than enthusiastic.

"I think he will be a big miss, but he will still be there to help and give advice to the people who take over."

Jimmy Montgomery

Fans Museum founder Michael Ganley said he had been surprised when he heard the news. He thinks George will always have a role to play in the supporter’s association.

"He is never going to retire – it is in his DNA,” he said.

"It is amazing we have got somebody like George who has been so integral to the supporters’ association for so long. He lives and breathes Sunderland – it has been his life, it is still his life and it always will be his life.”

Jimmy Montgomery was one of the guests at George’s reception. Going into the association shop would not be the same, he said: “I know he has got other people there to take over but he will be a big miss,” said Monty.

"He was absolutely devoted to that place.”

Gary Bennett said he and co-commentator Nick Barnes had been honoured to pay tribute to George during their coverage of the game: “He is such a character,” he said.

Gary Bennett

"He just typifies what the football club is all about.”

