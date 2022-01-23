Plan B restrictions: When Covid measures will lift in England after booster success

But which rules are changing, and when do these changes take action?

We take a look at all you need to know following the announcement, which was made in the House of Commons on Wednesday, January 19.

England will return to the Government’s so-called ‘Plan A’ for living with coronavirus on Thursday, January 27.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that Plan B restrictions would be lifted. Picture: Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty Images.

From that date, these changes will happen:

*Venues and events will no longer be required by law to use the NHS Covid Pass – but it can be used on a voluntary basis.

*Face coverings are no longer required by law in any setting. Guidance advising that people may wish to wear a face covering in crowded indoor spaces will continue.

Previous ‘work from home’ guidance was lifted immediately in the wake of Mr Johnson’s announcement, while the advice to wear face coverings in classrooms was rolled back on Thursday, January 20.

Plan B restrictions were first announced in December due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

In addition, the Covid booster vaccination programme was rolled out to all adults in stages. Previously it was only being offered to those in certain priority groups including those aged 60 and over and the clinically extremely vulnerable.

And its the success of this vaccination programme which the Government says has enabled the return of Plan A.

More than 30.5million booster doses have been given in England, and people who have not yet taken up the offer of a further jab are urged to “get boosted now” to get the best protection against the Omicron variant.

Speaking as the changes were announced last week, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “The best step that we can all take is to get vaccinated. It was the jabs that have got us this far, and the jabs can keep us here too.”

A long-term strategy for living with Covid is due to be announced by the Government in due course.

Changes to self-isolation requirements were also previously announced by the Government.

People self-isolating with Covid can now end their isolation after five full days – but they must test negative on both days five and six before they end their isolation,

