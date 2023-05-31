New Dalton Park dog-friendly facilities proving to be a hit with shoppers

Dalton Park’s new dog friendly facilities are proving to be a hit with dogs and owners alike after the shopping outlet opened its doors to pet pooches.

On Monday, May 29, Dalton Park welcomed dogs for the first time with a fun-filled launch day which included best behaved dog trials, a doggy selfie spot, and a pop-up market selling a whole host of canine related treats.

As part of the new canine initiative, hydration stations, disposable poo bags and dog waste bins have been installed at each entrance to Dalton Park.

Doggy first aid kits are also available at Customer Services between the Cadbury and Levi’s outlets.

It’s an initiative which has “delighted” Donna Walker, who visited the shopping centre with her eight-year-old daughter Jessica and fox red Labrador, Rigby.

Donna said: “While we have been shopping at Dalton Park before, we always had to limit our time as we don’t like to leave Rigby on his own for too long.

“We had a fabulous time at the event and Jessica and Rigby, who was more than happy to dress up as superman, loved the selfie station.

“Rigby was really well behaved and we will definitely be bringing him again.”

Jessica Walker, 8, and Rigby the Labrador at Dalton Park

Since opening its doors to our furry four legged friends, dozens of dogs have enjoyed some retail therapy with their owners.

Richard Kaye, centre manager at Dalton Park, added: “Dogs of all shapes and sizes gave us the paws up and it has been wonderful to see so many pooches having a mooch with their owners.

“We know a lot of people plan their days out around their dog, so now we can be included on more trip itineraries.

“Everyone has stuck to the ‘dog house’ rules of keeping dogs on a short and non-retractable lead, cleaning up after their pets, and being respectful to any guests that may be scared of dogs.”

Those outlets happy for dogs to enter their stores are denoted by a ‘we’re dog friendly’ window sticker, with owners and their pets also welcome to enjoy the 55 acres of Dalton Park’s landscaped parkland.