University of Sunderland vice-chancellor Sir David Bell has been visiting South Shields FC ahead of the launch of the club's International Academy programme.

Part of an exciting new partnership with the city’s university, the new initiative will enable aspiring footballers to combine studying for a degree with developing their sporting prowess in a professional environment at The Mariners, who’ve just been promoted to the National League North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his visit, Sir David said: “It was a pleasure to visit South Shields FC last Tuesday morning (May 30). I was impressed by the vision being shown by owner Geoff Thompson and sporting director Lee Picton as they seek to build both a successful football club and an outward-facing, community-orientated organisation.

“I am delighted that, together, we have established an innovative programme that will combine sporting and academic excellence. I am very optimistic about its prospects for success and so I look forward to welcoming a new generation of talented South Shields FC student footballers to the University of Sunderland.”

(L-R) Adam Shaw, Director and Consultant specialising in Sport, Fitness and Health, Ian Moody, Director of University of Sunderland’s International Office, Lee Picton, Sporting Director at South Shields FC, Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of University of Sunderland, Geoff Thompson, owner of South Shields FC, Professor Jon Timmis, Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Tom Atkinson, International Regional Team Leader at University of Sunderland.

As well as studying for a sports or business based degree, students will benefit from the club’s pro-development coaching timetable. Consisting of on-pitch sessions with a focus on decision-making skills and tactical understanding alongside individual, position-specific skills, performance analysis and mental skills, the students will be guided by coaches who’ve played and coached at Premier League level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The University of Sunderland and South Shields FC have launched a new International Academy programme.

Students will have the opportunity to play against professional academy teams alongside continuing to play for the university.

Lee Picton, Sporting Director at South Shields FC, said: “It was an absolute pleasure and honour to welcome Sir David Bell to South Shields FC. We are extremely excited about our new partnership with the University of Sunderland, not just on the development of the International Football Academy programme but looking at many other ways we can explore creative synergies and opportunities between both organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We greatly look forward to working together with Sir David and the executive team at the university moving forwards to see what can be achieved.”