Dalton Park is now a dog friendly shopping outlet after the centre's bosses responded to customers’ requests to be able to bring along their four legged friends when out for a bit of retail therapy.

To welcome the new initiative, on Monday May 29, shoppers were invited to bring their dogs to a special launch event which included a best behaved dog trials competition, a doggy selfie photo opportunity, and a new market stall selling a range of canine treats.

The Dog’s Trust, which is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity, was also in attendance to raise vital funds.

To make it easier for owners to bring their furry friends shopping, hydration stations, disposable poo bags and dog waste bins have been installed at each entrance.

Doggy first aid kits will also be located at Customer Services between the Cadbury and Levi’s outlets.

Buzz the Staffordshire Bull Terrier enjoying a day out at Dalton Park.

Richard Kaye, centre manager at Dalton Park, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to announce that from Monday May 29, we will be a dog friendly destination.

“We continuously ask customers how we can improve their experience and being dog friendly is always top of their wish list, so we know we’re not barking up the wrong tree.

“The launch was a celebration of the nation’s favourite pet with lots of exciting activities for dogs and their owners.

“We do have a few ‘dog house’ rules we are asking people to follow, including keeping dogs on a short, non-retractable lead while in the centre, using the new green dog waste bins to clean up after their pets, and being respectful of customers who may be afraid of dogs.

“As a dog lover myself, I can’t wait to welcome our new four-legged customers to Dalton Park.”

Dalton Park digital marketing assistant Chelsea Pashley, centre manager Richard Kaye and operations manager Jackie Johnson with their pet dogs.

Those outlets happy for dogs to enter their stores are denoted by a ‘We’re dog friendly’ window sticker, with owners and their pets also welcome to enjoy the 55 acres of Dalton Park’s landscaped parkland.

