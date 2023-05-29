Sunderland author sets up new business around his book character Ed the Egg

Sunderland author Steven Udale is excited about the upcoming publication of his second children’s book and has also secured a £1,000 business grant to set-up a new business producing merchandise based around the book’s main character, Ed the Egg.

Steven hatched his plan to write his first book, Ed the Egg during Covid lockdown, which was eventually published in November 2022.

The first book, which is available to purchase and at Waterstones online, follows the story of Ed the Egg’s adventures in Yolk Town and features illustrations by Kylie Dixon, author of book series The Magical World of Mushroom Marvellous.

Steven said: “The inspiration to write a book came about during lockdown. I was writing poetry based on my own childhood and telling stories online.

“It all escalated from there when my friend Amy Martin introduced me to Kylie Dixon, a fantastic local illustrator. We quickly got to planning the illustrations and Kylie worked with me to bring Ed the Egg to life."

Steven Udale with his book character, Ed the Egg.

After selling hundreds of copies, Steven set to work on a sequel, The Benedict Brothers, which is set to be released later this year.

Following the popularity of the book, Steven has received a £1,000 grant from North East BIC to start producing merchandise to go with the book.

Steven, who also works in the engineering industry, added: “The BIC has been a huge support. They not only offered business advice, but they also helped me access financial support for the marketing activities and merchandise for my book.

“Children were requesting particular items of merchandise and the grant has helped to create many products that feature Ed and other characters from the book.”

Hina Joshi, business adviser at the North East BIC, said: “It has been a joy to work with Steven on his business journey and see the success of his first published book. He is a great example of how you can use your talents and interests to run your own side business while working full time, and we wish him all the best with the launch of his second book.”