Luxury ice cream parlour to open on Roker seafront for gelato, sundaes, waffles and more

Rosa Gelato ice cream parlour is due to open soon on Marine Walk, Roker.

Rosa Gelato will start serving its first scoops in the next week at the former Scullery unit in Pier Point, with the exact opening date due to be announced soon.

The site has been completely transformed, with the main unit and the accompanying former takeaway unit knocked into one to create the seafront’s only sit-in ice cream parlour, which will be open for takeaway also.

It’s being brought to the city by Sunderland businessman Richard Cooney and his daughter Georgia who have already had great success with Six, which is also on the Pier Point development.

A sneak peek inside

They’ve teamed up with Northumberland-based Ciccarelli Ice Cream, who have built up a firm following in Blyth for their authentic Italian ice cream.

A premium gelato fridge has been specially imported from Italy to ensure the ice cream is kept in the optimum conditions.

Richard says there’s been lots of interest from passersby as they’ve been working on the site, and that they can’t wait to satisfy people’s sweet tooths.

"Despite Sunderland being a coastal resort it’s actually missing a luxury sit-in ice cream parlour,” he explained. “You have Lickety Split in Seaham, Kaspa’s in the town and then nothing until Tutti Frutti in Whitburn, so we really felt like it was something needed in the city.

Rosa Gelato will open in the former Scullery unit

"There’s an excellent string of businesses along here, with places like Love Lily who do fantastic pancakes and cakes, so we wanted to do something that’s different that complements the existing offering.”

The business, which has created 14 new jobs, is the latest major investment in the seafront which will also welcome a new bar and restaurant this Autumn in the neighbouring phase 2 of Pier Point. Meanwhile, Downey’s is also transforming its sit-in area, while Fausto has just launched a new pizza offering.

Other new additions due to open in the coming months include Tin of Sardines gin bar which will open in the former toilet block in Pier View.

Richard said: “With Six we’ve noticed footfall increasing all the the time along the seafront, especially since the Lockdowns and it’s fantastic to see so many businesses open their doors.”

As well as sweet treats and 24 flavours of ice cream, Rosa Gelato will be serving gourmet hot dogs and nachos smothered in cheese from a specialist nacho cheese machine. There will also be alcohol options for the adults.

It will be able to seat 50 diners indoors, with a further 20 seats outside.

Many of the staff are former cabin crew who were made redundant due to the pandemic and Georgia says it means customer service will be a priority.

She said: “We get great reviews for our customer service at Six and people can expect that level here. We want to provide an experience for people, rather than just a service.

"Many of our staff are former cabin crew, including myself, and they’re really passionate about service.”