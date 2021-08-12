National Mackem Day: 14 things you'll only understand if you're from Sunderland

On National Mackem Day, August 12, we’ve rounded up some of the weird and wonderful things associated with people from our city by the sea.
1. Missing the smell of hops
The much-loved Vaux Brewery operated in Sunderland for 162 years until its closure in 1999. It was once inextricably linked to the city: its distinctive smell filled the air on brewing days, its horses clip clopped around the streets delivering Samson, Lambtons, Double Maxim and more and its 9,000sq ft brewery dominated the skyline.
Photo: jpi media
2. Marvelling at the Roker Park tap
For kids in the '80s and' 90s the wondrous tap in the Roker Park boating lake was something to scratch your head over. How did it manage to float mid air?
Photo: jpi media
3. The pleasure and pain of being a Sunderland fan
Being an SAFC fan isn't easy, but the unbridled joy of a win makes it worthwhile for the club's fans. Such is SAFC fans' passion for their team that fellow fans, and international production company Fulwell 73, created two series of Sunderland 'Til I Die on Netflix which captured the highs and lows of being a Black Cat. Photo by Josh Bewick Photography.
Photo: Josh Bewick Photography
4. Dave the Rave
Local character Dave the Rave is practically a household name on Wearside thanks to his love of all things rave. Such is his local fame that he's featured in art exhibitions in the city and videos of him performing often go viral with tens of thousands of page views. He lifted everyone's spirits in Lockdown with a series of outdoor performances of his version of Rave Heaven, which he recorded with long time friend Elaine Rennie, the video of which was viewed more than 100,000 times in three days. Sadly, he wasn't christened Dave the Rave, his real name is Dave Common - but his surname will always be "The Rave" in Sunderland.
Photo: jpi media