From July 14, Fausto Pizza will be running on evenings from 4pm until 10pm Wednesdays to Saturdays, with people able to tuck into wood-fired pizza, cocktails and beers from local breweries such as Vaux and North Pier Brew Co, as well as classics such as Moretti and Peroni – with arguably one of the best views in the city.

Area manager Louise Dryden says the new evening venture helps make the most of their prime location on Marine Walk overlooking Roker Pier.

A new outdoor area has been created at the front of the coffee shop with 46 covers and thousands of pounds has been invested in creating a new pizza bar inside the shop, complete with specialist Gozney pizza oven.

Fausto Pizza will launch from Wednesday, July 15

Speaking about owner Louise Riddell, Louise said: “It has always been Louise’s plan to offer pizzas on the seafront as it’s something that’s amiss here. We’ll still be the normal coffee shop during the day, then from 4pm it will flip into a bar with pizzas.

She added: “Creating the outdoor area has already been a massive boost, we’ve been so busy all the time, which is fantastic. We’ve told our regulars about the new venture and there’s a lot of excitement about it.”

There will be five pizzas on the menu each week, which are yet to be announced, as well as a weekly special.

Fausto Coffee launch new Fausto Pizza and roastery. Pizza assistant manager Diogo Brito and pizza manager Becky Keeling.

Other new additions at the seafront business include a roastery and in the coming weeks Fausto will be selling its own blend coffee called FC Roast, which will be available to buy as a coffee or in bags to takeaway and use at home.

Their regular Ouseburn Coffee Co coffees will also remain on the menu.

FC Roast will also be available at sister venue Fausto Coppa in the Beacon of Light, as well as a soon to launch third site at the Wellness Centre in Silksworth, expansions of the brand which have all helped to create new jobs for the city.

Fausto Pizza is the latest new pizza place to launch in the city in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Proven People opened its doors in Burdon Road and Wild Fire Pizza is proving hugely popular at its new home in Ship Isis.

Pizzas will be served from Wednesdays to Saturdays

*Fausto Pizza is open Wednesdays to Saturdays from 4pm to 10pm. Walk ins only.

A pizza bar has been created at the coffee shop in Roker

The pizza bar has the brand's distinctive Neapolitan ice cream colour scheme

Fausto Coffee outdoor seating.

Pizza manager Becky Keeling at the Gozney pizza oven