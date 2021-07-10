First look inside Fausto Pizza as it launches evening offering of slices and beers with a view
Fausto Coffee has long been popular for its daytime offering, but it will now open for evening pizzas, cocktails and beers with a view.
From July 14, Fausto Pizza will be running on evenings from 4pm until 10pm Wednesdays to Saturdays, with people able to tuck into wood-fired pizza, cocktails and beers from local breweries such as Vaux and North Pier Brew Co, as well as classics such as Moretti and Peroni – with arguably one of the best views in the city.
Area manager Louise Dryden says the new evening venture helps make the most of their prime location on Marine Walk overlooking Roker Pier.
A new outdoor area has been created at the front of the coffee shop with 46 covers and thousands of pounds has been invested in creating a new pizza bar inside the shop, complete with specialist Gozney pizza oven.
Speaking about owner Louise Riddell, Louise said: “It has always been Louise’s plan to offer pizzas on the seafront as it’s something that’s amiss here. We’ll still be the normal coffee shop during the day, then from 4pm it will flip into a bar with pizzas.
"Six is already open on evenings and we have the gin bar opening on Pier View later in the year, so hopefully we can create a little circuit down here.”
She added: “Creating the outdoor area has already been a massive boost, we’ve been so busy all the time, which is fantastic. We’ve told our regulars about the new venture and there’s a lot of excitement about it.”
There will be five pizzas on the menu each week, which are yet to be announced, as well as a weekly special.
Other new additions at the seafront business include a roastery and in the coming weeks Fausto will be selling its own blend coffee called FC Roast, which will be available to buy as a coffee or in bags to takeaway and use at home.
Their regular Ouseburn Coffee Co coffees will also remain on the menu.
FC Roast will also be available at sister venue Fausto Coppa in the Beacon of Light, as well as a soon to launch third site at the Wellness Centre in Silksworth, expansions of the brand which have all helped to create new jobs for the city.