Love locks launched in Sunderland for Valentine's Day

The Pont Des Arts in Paris earned itself the name of the love lock bridge, after visitors attached personalised padlocks on to it before throwing the keys into the River Seine.

Now, The Bridges shopping centre has unveiled its own version, where people can add their own heart-shaped lock, while supporting a worthy cause and be in the running for a special February 14 gift.

From Feb 9 until Sunday Feb 13, shoppers can buy a special lock from the centre’s customer service desk for £2, with all the proceeds going to the Red Sky Foundation.

Red Sky Foundation's Sergio Petrucci with the heart wall at The Bridge's Sunderland.

They can then attach it to a special Valentine’s installation in the centre, while adding the keys to a tag with their name on which will go into a special postbox.

The winning keys will be pulled out of the box on Sunday, with the lucky recipients receiving a Bridges Gift Card to the value of £250, a chance for the lucky person and their partner to enjoy some real treats on the most romantic day of the year.

“There are many places around the world which have replicated what started off in Paris,” said Karen Eve, Centre Director at the Bridges.

“Everywhere from Rome to Amsterdam to the Caribbean has their own version, so we thought it would be great to bring a bit of romance closer to home.

“Not only will it be a great gesture, but it also means that anyone taking part will be supporting the Red Sky Foundation, which is such a good cause and is all about providing equipment for those who have a heart condition or problem.

“We hope lots of our shoppers will take part and help create a memorable Valentine’s event at the Bridges.”

There’s a number of romantic offers running in the city to mark Valentine’s Day.