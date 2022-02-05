Stack Seaburn has launched a Date Night package deal to celebrate the day of love, welcoming lovebirds to its venue on Monday, February 14 for an evening of entertainment, street food and special-themed bingo.

The venue recently hosted themed Christmas Party Night events, which proved incredibly popular in the run up to the festive season, regularly reaching its capacity of 2,000 people.

Although the venue is usually for walk-ins only, now Covid restrictions have been lifted, the themed nights give guests the chance to reserve tables for their staff parties or a night out with friends.

Themed nights give you the chance to reserve a table

And plans are now in place to repeat the same event atmosphere, celebrating special dates such as: Valentine’s Day, St Patrick’s Day and more throughout the year.

Loved-up pairs can now book a date night package for £35 a couple - which entitles them to some of the best seats in the house, a bottle of prosecco, two food vouchers and a bingo ticket .

Kevin Walker, Entertainment Director at Danieli Group, which owns Stack Seaburn, said: “We had a fantastic reception to our Christmas party nights last year, and it’s our hope that our regular themed nights will bring people back to the venue in order to celebrate their

special occasions.

The offer includes a bottle of Prosecco

“We weren’t able to celebrate all things love here at Stack last year, so we’re hoping to make a big song and dance of the evening. We hope that our customers take advantage of the package deal and enjoy a date night with a difference.”

You don’t have to be a loved-up couple to enjoy the day, Stack Seaburn are also keen to welcome groups of friends who wish to join in the celebration of love.

“Our Valentine’s event is suitable for everyone” said Gemma Dishman, Marketing & Special Projects Manager. “You certainly don’t need to be in a couple to enjoy the evening, come along for a ‘Mates Date’ and soak up the lovely atmosphere”.

Packages are priced at £35 per pair and are available on a first come basis. Stack Seaburn will be open for walk-ins as usual on Valentine’s Day should customers wish to visit without booking.

Couples and friends can enjoy the live entertainment

Valentine’s Date Night packages can be bought online at www.stackseaburn.com