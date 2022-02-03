Nine Shop Local Sunderland gifts to buy the special Mackem in your life this Valentine's Day

2. Order something blooming lovely from a local florist

Treat your loved one to something blooming lovely from a local florist. Tunstall-based Under The Ivy Flowers has a range of imaginative displays, from small flower jars to large bouquets, in fresh or dried flowers. You can order through her instagram @undertheivyflowers. They've also teamed up with Flamingo in Seaham for a Galentine's Workshop on Thursday, February 10 where you can enjoy a bouquet-making workshop with your friends.

Photo: submitted