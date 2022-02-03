Nine Shop Local Sunderland gifts to buy the special Mackem in your life this Valentine's Day

We’ve rounded up nine of the top Shop Local Sunderland gifts if you’re looking for some gift inspiration.
1. Valentine's Gin
South Hetton-based WL Distillery has launched a limited-edition Valentines gift box, priced £18. The romantic gin themed giftbox includes their popular Valentines Gift Set ‘You’re My Valentine’ and ‘Be My Valentine’, dried orange garnish, edible rose petal garnish, one Violet Blossom Tonic, one Skinny London Tonic and Heart Shaped Chocolates. Shop online at www.wldistillery.com.
Photo: submitted
2. Order something blooming lovely from a local florist
Treat your loved one to something blooming lovely from a local florist. Tunstall-based Under The Ivy Flowers has a range of imaginative displays, from small flower jars to large bouquets, in fresh or dried flowers. You can order through her instagram @undertheivyflowers. They've also teamed up with Flamingo in Seaham for a Galentine's Workshop on Thursday, February 10 where you can enjoy a bouquet-making workshop with your friends.
Photo: submitted
3. Bread& Valentine's gift box
The excellent Bread& small batch bakery in Hylton Riverside are doing Valentine's treat boxes. They include a chocolate mousse heart, strawberry & white chocolate shortbread, lemon meringue pie danish, biscoff blondie, raspberry and cream choux bun and chocolate and cherry tart. They're available to order from February 4 for collections at their bakery at the BIC on Friday, February 11 and Saturday, February 12. Order from www.Breadand.co.uk
Photo: submitted
4. I Heart Sunderland gifts
For a wide range of Sunderland-themed gifts, from coasters and mugs, to prints and cards make sure to head along to the Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens shop. There's also some great Sun'Lun-themed merchandises at Pop Recs in High Street West.
Photo: jpi media