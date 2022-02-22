At the end of last year, it was announced that the popular German Doner Kebab franchise would be opening a Sunderland site as the global company expands with 47 new premises nationwide.

Now, signs have appeared in an empty unit in between the Barista coffee shop and Shelter charity shops in High Street West, with works progressing inside. It’s set to breathe new life into a site that’s been empty for some time.

A recruitment drive has also been launched with around 40 new jobs to be created by the opening.

German-style doner kebabs are heading to the city centre

German Doner Kebab (GDK) say the business is “revolutionising the kebab in the UK” with premium, lean meats and fresh local vegetables, served in handmade toasted breads with ‘unique’ signature sauces.

The company, which recently opened a branch in Newcastle, opened its first restaurant in Berlin in 1989 and has now “perfected” its distinctive Doner Kebab waffle bread using meats imported directly from Germany.

Once opened on Wearside, the brand will offer a full dine-in experience, as well as takeaway and click and collect services.

Delivery will also be available through GDK’s delivery partners.

The unit in High Street West has been empty for some time

Based in Glasgow, the business has grown across the UK, Europe and the Middle East as plans are in place to expand in the USA, Canada, Saudi Arabia and Ireland.

Speaking in December, Daniel Bunce, GDK MD for UK and Europe, said: “We’re delighted to officially announce plans to bring the German Doner Kebab experience to Sunderland.

“Our game-changing kebabs are revolutionising the kebab in the UK and we are excited to be bringing a new fast-casual experience to the area, offering great tasting fresh food in a relaxed and modern setting.”

The city centre is set to welcome a number of established restaurants this year as the city’s dining scene diversifies.

Around 40 jobs are set to be created

My Delhi are set to open a site this Spring, offering authentic Delhi street food that’s proved popular at its Clayton Street restaurant in Newcastle.

Rio will also open in the coming weeks, bringing its unlimited Brazilian steak offering to an empty unit in the city centre.

