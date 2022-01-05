Award-winning My Delhi restaurant announces it's heading to Sunderland - here's what to expect

My Delhi has had great success since it opened in Clayton Street in Newcastle in 2019, building up a firm following for its authentic street food and ambience of India’s capital city, and scooping awards in the prestigious Asian Curry Awards and the English Curry Awards.

Now, it’s been announced that the street food restaurant will take over an empty Sunderland city centre unit.

Although the exact location is being revealed in a couple of works, the owners of My Delhi say they already have the keys and that Sunderland can expect great things.

Renovation works will begin soon at the new site, which will follow the theme of the original, but on a larger scale.

Brothers Elahi Shah Amin and Shah Amin and their family have decades of experience running restaurants and takeaways in the North East, but the siblings wanted to create a whole new concept for their My Delhi brand.

Elahi said: “We are all about the experience at My Delhi. It’s so important to us, we want to transport people to the streets of Delhi with our decor and food.

"When you come in you have the street songs, Bollywood posters, street art and a plasma screen showing Delhi street scenes. We work with a very talented interior designer, and you feel like you’re there. A lot of Indian people eat here and they say it makes them feel like they are in Delhi.”

Brother Shah said: “A lot of restaurants say they are authentic, but the food here really is how it is in Delhi. Our chefs are from Delhi and they make the food how it should be.”

The Sunderland city centre site will be double the size of the original My Delhi, which will continue to operate, and will be spread over two floors with a bar and a restaurant of up to 100 covers.

The expansion will create a minimum of 30 jobs in both the sit-in and take away side, and is expected to open this spring.

Elahi said: “The Newcastle restaurant has been so successful for us, and we were looking for the ideal location to expand. We are confident Sunderland is the place for it. We are so excited to build on what we have here and be part of the increasingly diverse dining scene in Sunderland.

"We really feel like the city is a sleeping giant with all the investment that is going on.”

The original My Delhi was on the cusp of celebrating its first birthday when the first lockdown hit in March 2020, leading to the restaurant launching a take away side to the business which proved so popular that it will be a service also available at the new site.

Top sellers at My Delhi include its 1950s-style Butter Chicken as well as its Emperor stew.

Sunderland can look forward to a range of roadside curries, available in lamb, chicken, seafood, vegetarian and vegan varieties, as well as street plates such as Chef Gomez Croquettes and Tandoori lollipops.

To wash it down there’s a range of Indian lagers and craft beers, as well as cocktails, mocktails and traditional Indian tea.

