Take a bite out of discount dining as Sunderland Restaurant Week returns

Aimed at driving footfall to city restaurants and introducing people to places they perhaps haven’t tried before, the initiative will make a return from March 12 – 20, with nearly 30 cafes and restaurants already signed up to the scheme, with more set to join in the coming weeks.

Organised by Sunderland BID and supported by Station Taxis, the deals mean people can enjoy a wide range of dishes for £5, £10 or £15 per person.

Venues preparing dishes for this year’s event include Angelo’s, Asiana, No2 Church Lane, Port of Call, 808 Bar and Kitchen, ENFES, Grannie Annies, Grosvenor Casino and Ttonic.

Restaurant Week returns in March 2022

Hotel Chocolat, LayWawa’s, Seaburn Bay, Sunderland Bowl, The Keel Lounge, The Palm and The Old Vestry are also set to take part, with more venues to be announced in the coming weeks.

And a number of STACK Seaburn’s vendors have also joined the initiative this year – the first time many of them have taken part in the scheme.

Diners can enjoy discounts at favourites including Acropolis, Bao Down, Big Fat Indian Kitchen, Boojie Burger, Chapos Tacos, Downey’s, Healthy Thaim, Holy Duck, #PoshStreetFood, So Smooth Co, Yolo Coffee and Kitchen, Zza Pizzeria and The Little Cakery by the Sea.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive at Sunderland BID, hopes to see a big turnout to support local businesses.

808 Bar & Kitchen is among the restaurants taking part

“We are delighted to be hosting yet another Sunderland Restaurant Week and it is fantastic to see both familiar and new faces joining the event this year,” she said.

“We have a really incredible foodie scene in the city and the diversity of the cuisines on offer is a testament to this, so it’s an excellent time to try somewhere new.

“It’s great to be partnering with Station Taxis once again to help our diners plan their visits and it’s a great excuse to leave the car at home and enjoy a whole evening in the city.”

To claim an offer or for more information, visit www.sunderlandbid.co.uk/restaurant-week and redeem the voucher for a chosen venue.

Posh Street Food MasterChef professional Matei Baran at STACK Seaburn.

Sunderland BID's Sharon Appleby, Station Taxi's Trevor Hines and Angelos Frederico Trulli, launching Sunderland's Restaurant Week.

Angelo's Ristorante owners chef Nello Russo and Federico Trulli