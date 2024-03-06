Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The game-changing Crown Works Studios are set to go ahead after receiving funding through the latest Budget announcement.

Although £450million of private investment had already been secured to build one of Europe's largest film and TV studio complexes on the banks of the Wear in Pallion, a major hurdle was the £200million over 10 years needed from central Government.

But today, Wednesday, March 6, that funding was granted through the spring Budget as part of the Trailblazer Devolution deal which enables the North East to become a production powerhouse to level up the area.

To be built on land earmarked either side of the Northern Spire bridge on the south side of the river, Crown Works Studios will transform the economy of Sunderland and beyond - spurring a creative industrial revolution in one of the UK’s most exciting sectors, and generating £336million a year for the regional economy.

It will enhance the UK's offer to the global film and high-end TV industry, and enable the North East to play a far greater role in future growth. The devolution deal announced in today's Budget will provide the new NEMCA (to be formed in May) and Sunderland City Council with the tools they need to make Crown Works a reality and level up the region.

Sunderland City Council and NEMCA have today confirmed that they intend to invest up to £120million towards the project using the tools provided by the deal. The former Crown Works industrial site - which the studios are named after - housed Coles Cranes for more than 50 years until its closure in 1998.

This represents a significant contribution towards Crown Works Studios that will kick start the creation of one of Europe’s largest studio complexes - and is a huge step towards realising the full ambition of 20 soundstages in the heart of Sunderland.

The North East’s scenic locations have for a long time been used in major feature films including Indiana Jones, Harry Potter and Transformers - but until now the lack of studio infrastructure in the region has meant that productions come and go, and the North East has been prevented from capturing the full value of this activity.

The project has been described as the most economically significant development for the North East since the arrival of Nissan in the 1980s. Alongside specialist skills for the UK film industry, those who will benefit from the development being on their doorstep include carpenters, engineers, designers, drivers, electricians, hair & make-up artists, and medics amongst others.

The project, pending planning permission, could see ground broken as early as this summer with the construction of the first six stages as part of phase one.

It's expected that all three phases would be complete by 2028.

The full site will attract global productions worth £644million a year. At this point, we expect Crown Works to be responsible for the creation of over 8,450 new jobs in the region, and £336million of economic growth (GVA) per year at full capacity and on completion of all phases of construction.

Historic moment for Sunderland

Artist's impression of how the studios will look

Leo Pearlman, Managing Partner Fulwell 73 said: “Today is a historic moment for Sunderland, the North East and the UK’s screen industries. Crown Works Studios will help transform the city we love into a global hub for big budget film and TV production.

"Britain’s creative sector is at its best when industry and the public sector share the same vision and work together to deliver it – so I’m hugely grateful for the backing of the new North East Mayoral Combined Authority and for the partnership between them, Fulwell 73 and Sunderland City Council.

"Our screen industries are world-leading - and with this backing, the UK, with the North East in its arsenal, can grow its capacity for the production of film and high-end TV.”

He continued: “At the centre of our plan is a pioneering training strategy that will transform lives and create new opportunities throughout the North East, kick starting a creative revolution that enables the region to play a leading role in our most exciting sector.”

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, commented: “This is a monumental day for Crown Works Studios, Fulwell 73, Sunderland and the North East, unlocking jobs and opportunities for our people and businesses that will bring about benefits for generations to come.

“We have worked hand in glove with Fulwell 73, the Government and our regional partners to ensure that this scheme – which is game-changing for the whole of the North East – will move from vision to reality.”

Councillor Amanda Hopgood, interim portfolio holder for culture, creative, tourism and sport ahead of the formation of a new North East Mayoral Combined Authority in May, and leader of Durham County Council, said:“Devolution brings with it the opportunity for local leaders to back projects that are regionally significant, directing trailblazer funding directly into the North East’s priorities.

“The Government’s confirmation of our trailblazer paves the way for Fulwell 73 to push ahead with this ambitious project, unlocking £450m of private sector investment to turn this exciting vision into a reality.

"We are proud to back Crown Works Studios, a project that brings the promise of thousands of new jobs and the opportunity to build a local supply chain that will support generations of people in this brilliant region.”

The news has been welcomed, following a collective effort by the media, MPs and councillors across the region to urge the chancellor to support the studios in the latest Budget.

Sharon Hodgson, MP for Washington and Sunderland West, said: “I welcome the long overdue investment in Sunderland that the Chancellor announced today with their “trailblazer deal” for the North East.