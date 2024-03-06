Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The news that Sunderland's game-changing Crown Works Studios has secured the national funding needed to go ahead is key to keeping creative talent in the region.

Crown Works Studios are forging ahead. Image by 4D Studio Architects

Following the devolution deal announced in this week's Budget, which unlocked the funding, University of Sunderland has reinforced its commitment to developing a skilled regional workforce for the studios to be built on the banks of Wear.

The joint venture between global entertainment company Fulwell 73 and Cain International (FulwellCain Studios) is expected to create more than 8,000 jobs across the North East with construction work, all going to plan, starting this summer.

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Sunderland said: “I am delighted that today’s announcement has confirmed Government support for the exciting Crown Works Studios project on Wearside.

“Over the generations, the city was defined by the hard work and ingenuity of those who worked in industries such as coalmining and shipbuilding. Now, our focus is on the future as these same qualities will allow Sunderland to take its place at the heart of filmmaking, one of the country’s leading cultural exports.

“For our award-winning film production graduates – a product of courses regarded as some of the best in the county – it is a chance to fulfil their potential while remaining in, and contributing to, the North East.

“We look forward to working with the team behind Crown Works, and other partners as we develop the skilled workforce needed to maximise this outstanding opportunity.”

Lee Hall, Head of School, Media and Communications at the University of Sunderland, said: "This is fantastic news for our students studying courses in Film Production, Screen Performance and other media courses, but the project will bring a wealth of other opportunities.

"From Tourism to Law and Engineering, a project this size will require a workforce with expertise in a range of disciplines. The news also comes on top of growth which can already be seen in the screen industries which has been regionally driven by increased production."

The University of Sunderland runs an array of courses related to jobs in the Film and TV production sector including:

Costume design Costume designers are responsible for the overall look and feel of costumes and clothing in film and TV productions. Engineering Despite advances in AI and CGI many productions still rely on complex physical sets and effects.

Law Lawyers that specialize in Entertainment cover a vast array of disciplines across the industry. From contract law, to negotiating creative rights issues.

Accountancy As with any large commercial enterprise, keeping tight control of finances plays a critical role in the success (or failure) of a production.

Graphic Design Visual storytellers have a critical role to play in the film industry and not just in branding and supporting asset design. They are also integral to the believability of the story.

Animation and Games Art Animation has continued to evolve and remains a major part of film production. Stop motion, modelling and computer-generated characters brought to life by talented animators have become some of the most loved stars of a diverse array of films.

