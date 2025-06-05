Latest pictures of Sunderland's new footbridge ahead of voting closing for its name

Regis Le Bridge may have indeed been a bridge too far, but we will soon learn what the chosen name is for the new River Wear crossing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bridge follows the Keel Line running inbetween The Beam and Maker & Faber | Sunderland Echo

The public has until 5pm on Friday, June 6 to choose from the three shortlisted names of: Keel Crossing, Wear Crossing or Beacon Bridge.

As the deadline approaches for you to have you say via Your Sunderland , with more than 4,000 people making their votes so far, here’s the latest pictures of the bridge, showing the progress made on the new city landmark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The detail of the footbridge is really taking shape now | Sunderland Echo

The official name is set to be announced soon after the voting closes, but the shortlist has not been without controversy.

In a similar way to which the name of The Northern Spire was chosen, the public could make their name suggestions online or via a box at the City Hall, with a panel then choosing the top 3 from those suggestions to go before a public vote.

More than a 1000 of you made suggestions - but the top 3 chosen by the panel of community groups hasn’t exactly captured the imagination of the public, with many of you describing the selection as “uninspiring.”

Read More 10 bars, restaurants and developments opening in Sunderland very soon

The Sunderland Conservatives have even called for a review of the council consultation on the name of the new Wear crossing and have asked for clarity on which names were rejected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The party has also suggested that a new shortlist of names is released and that a new open and public vote is held on these.

Cllr Antony Mullen, Sunderland Conservatives Leader, said: “This is a new major landmark for our city, which much public money has gone into.

“After much anticipation, the proposed names are uninspiring and do not reflect the heritage of the area.

Once open, the bridge will be a key player in the Riverside development | Sunderland Echo

“Local Conservatives suggest that an expanded list of up to ten names - some of which should include reference to Vaux and to esteemed local figures - should be released for the public vote. The current dull selection feels like it has been drawn up by ChatGPT.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once open, the bridge will play a key role in the major Riverside Development, following the path of the Keel Line in Keel Square and connecting it directly with Sheepfolds Stables.

The official opening date for the bridge hasn’t been announced yet, but it will be open in time for a fan parade to mark the opening date of the Women’s Rugby World Cup on August 22.