10 bars, restaurants and developments opening in Sunderland very soon

3 . Elephant Rock, Roker

Two years in the making, Elephant Rock is nearing completion after giving new life to the old shelter on Marine Walk in Roker. The empty shelter and neighbouring old resorts office - which has since been relocated to the other side of the shelter - have been completely transformed with a new roof, beer cellar, bar, kitchen, full wiring and plumbing and bifold doors, which open up to give customers the chance to enjoy uninterrupted views of Roker Beach. It will have a seven day a week food and drink offering once it opens in June / July. | Sunderland Echo