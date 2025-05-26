10 bars, restaurants and developments opening in Sunderland very soon

Cranes dominate the skyline once more with hundreds of millions of pounds of investment being ploughed into the city. While some are longer term builds, here’s 10 of the bars, restaurants and developments nearing completion and opening in the coming weeks and months.
1. New footbridge
No exact opening date officially announced yet for the new footbridge, but it will be open in time for the opening match of the Women's Rugby World Cup on August 22 when it will host a fan parade. The shortlist for its name is also expected to be announced soon, with the final say on the name going to public vote. | Sunderland Echo
2. Culture House, Autumn
One of the biggest developments heading our way is the £27m Culture House, which will open in Autumn. Set to be a major visitor attraction for the city, Culture House is one of the key players in the ongoing regeneration of the city centre, a culture hub offering a mix of library, creative, digital and community spaces. The project is part funded by the Government’s Future High Streets Fund and is expected to boost city spending while attracting more than half a million visitors a year, according to city leaders. | Sunderland Echo
3. Elephant Rock, Roker
Two years in the making, Elephant Rock is nearing completion after giving new life to the old shelter on Marine Walk in Roker.
The empty shelter and neighbouring old resorts office - which has since been relocated to the other side of the shelter - have been completely transformed with a new roof, beer cellar, bar, kitchen, full wiring and plumbing and bifold doors, which open up to give customers the chance to enjoy uninterrupted views of Roker Beach. It will have a seven day a week food and drink offering once it opens in June / July.
4. Blacks Corner, Culture House
Local hospitality brand Blacks Corner will open its fifth branch when it opens in Culture House this autumn. There will be a bar and restaurant on the ground floor, featuring their signature wine and cheese offering and more. Meanwhile, the team will also cater for events taking place in the venue, including the Sky Garden overlooking the city. | Sunderland Echo
