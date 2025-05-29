“What’s in a name?”, as the saying goes. Quite a lot according to the reaction to the shortlist for Sunderland’s new footbridge moniker.

There's calls for a different set of name choices | Sunderland Echo

Earlier this year, the council announced the public would have the final say on the new River Wear crossing, a key player in the multimillion-pound Riverside development.

In a similar way to which the name of The Northern Spire further up the Wear was chosen, the public could make their name suggestions online or via a box at the City Hall, with a panel then choosing the top 3 from those suggestions to go before a public vote.

More than a 1000 of you made suggestions - but the top 3 chosen by the panel of community groups hasn’t exactly captured the imagination of the public.

The choice we’re left with is: Keel Crossing, Wear Crossing or Beacon Bridge.

The names suggested officially hasn’t been released, but among those suggested across social media included options such as: Regis Le Bridge (an excellent name even if it was never going to be chosen for the vote), Wiseman Way, Bradley Lowery Bridge , The Bridge of Light, Vaux Row, The Isidor Corridor, The Pitmans’ Bridge, Wearside Way, Swans Way (after Joseph Swan), The Pit Path, Walk of Light, Stadium Way, Bede’s Bridge and more.

In light of those suggestions, many people commenting online seem underwhelmed by the three final choices.

Micky Morts said: “Hear me out guys. If we all just colloquially call it Reggie le bridge, it'll catch on and they can't stop us. That man earned his bridge.”

Bryony Jade said: “ All the public input I'd seen up to this point seemed supportive in naming it after Bradley Lowery.... Really disappointed this won't be an option!”

Stuart Gillis said: “I can’t believe that’s the best of the bunch!”

Thomas Mccormick-Tulip said: “They should just call it ‘The new foot bridge’ I guarantee that is what everyone will call it for the next 50 years. Nobody will ever say I'm just coming over keel crossing.”

Peter Laverton said: “From a leeds fan call it the Bradley Lowery Way.”

Rebecca Becca said: “So no Bridgey McBridgeFace?”

Meanwhile, the Sunderland Conservatives have called for a review of the council consultation on the name of the new Wear crossing after the shortlist was criticised for being "uninspiring" and have asked for clarity on which names were rejected.

The party has also suggested that a new shortlist of names is released and that a new open and public vote is held on these.

Cllr Antony Mullen, Sunderland Conservatives Leader, said: “This is a new major landmark for our city, which much public money has gone into.

“After much anticipation, the proposed names are uninspiring and do not reflect the heritage of the area.

“Local Conservatives suggest that an expanded list of up to ten names - some of which should include reference to Vaux and to esteemed local figures - should be released for the public vote. The current dull selection feels like it has been drawn up by ChatGPT.”

The panel of people who decided on the shortlist was made up of representatives from community groups from across the city. | Submitted

Speaking about the name suggestions when the shortlist of three was announced, Cllr Michael Mordey, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “We received over 1,000 in total, which shows just how much the campaign captured the hearts and imaginations of residents.

“I’m sure it was a tough task for the panel cutting the list down to a final three, however after careful consideration and deliberation I believe they’ve finally settled on very befitting names.”

People will now have until 5pm on June 6 to choose from the three shortlisted names. You can vote for your favourite by visiting Your Sunderland.

An announcement on the winning name is expected soon after.

The official opening date for the bridge hasn’t been announced yet, but it will be open in time for a fan parade to mark the opening date of the Women’s Rugby World Cup on August 22.