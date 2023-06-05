Grandpa Dickie's has opened at Pier Point, Roker

There’s been much anticipation about the opening of Grandpa Dickie’s Shed which, housed in the second phase of Pier Point, is the largest bar on the development.

Brought to the city by local businessman Stephen Karczewski and his family, it’s named after his dad Richard, know as Dickie, and is a sister bar to the neighbouring Grannie Annie’s.

The family, who also run Beggar’s Bridge in East Boldon and The Priory in Tynemouth, got the keys to the new purpose-built unit just before Covid, but encountered numerous delays as a result of the pandemic and the knock on effect it had on the building trade.

Grandpa Dickie's Shed opens up at Roker. Bar staff Aidan Gladstone and Josh Dixon with manager Charlette Spurs.

But now, with the summer season underway, daughter Stacey said they’re delighted to finally open the doors to the new addition to the seafront.

It’s only been open a fortnight, but the team say they’re already getting a great response to the quirky shed theme, which features faux foliage walls, gnomes painted by Dickie himself, grandpa-themed Werther’s Originals cocktails, shed booths in the new roof terrace and even a shed on the ceiling housing a disco ball.

"We’ve had a crazy couple of weekends and our cocktails are proving really popular already,” said Stacey. “We’ve noticed a real boost in nighttime visitors at Grannie Annie’s thanks to all the new bars opening down here and Grandpa Dickie’s is a great addition to that. It gives people even more of a reason to visit the seafront.”

The new bar, which is dog-friendly and accessible with a lift between floors, is open daily, for breakfast bao buns through to evenings and this week its food menu will be in full operation.

Bao buns and cocktails on the menu

They’ll be specialising in tapas, priced five for £25, mussel pots (£9.95), bao buns (£7.95 each), hummus boards (£6.95) and Sunday wraps (£7.95).

There’s also a kids menu priced £6.95.

Drinks-wise, there’s a broad range of draught option such as Atlantic Pale Ale, Stella Artois, Strongbow, Madri and Guinness, as well as bottles, spirits and a colourful cocktail menu, all priced £6.95 or two cocktails for £12.

Other new additions this summer will include new cafe Ruhe which will open in Roker Park in the coming weeks.

Plans were also recently approved to redevelop the former Bella Amusements site.

:: The new bar is creating up to 25 new jobs for the area and there’s still recruitment ongoing for bar staff. Anyone interested can email [email protected]

