The newest addition to Roker opens its doors to the public from 12pm on Saturday, May 6, just in time for the bank holiday weekend – and here’s a first look at what to expect.

Situated on Pier Point, Coast has transformed the seating side of the Rosa Gelato site, creating a separate unit, with ice cream parlour Rosa Gelato still operating in the other half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open seven days a week, the bar is offering a range of draught, wines, cocktails and coffees as well as live DJs and entertainment on weekends.

Coast at Pier Point, Roker

It will also be offering food, with a pared down menu of traybakes and pastries for opening weekend, before introducing a full menu from next week.

Part of a wave of investment along the seafront, the new bar, which has created 10 new jobs, has been brought to the city by Sunderland businessman Glen Downey and Coast business partner Kevin Binyon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glen, who also owns the nearby Downey’s fish and chip restaurant, said there’s been a lot of anticipation for opening weekend.

"We’ve had so much interest from people passing by and wanting to come in,” he said. “We’ve managed to turn the site round in six weeks and we’re really pleased with the results, it’s better than we expected.

Coast bar opens on Marine Walk, Roker. Co-owner Glen Downey.

"The nighttime economy is really growing at the seafront and there’s a great choice of places for people to go now on a route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We wanted to create a high-end bar for people, at reasonable prices.”

In the coming weeks the bar, which holds around 70 people, will also have outdoor seating with heaters.

Prices at Coast start at £4.50 for a pint of Coors on draught, £8 for cocktails and wines starting from £4.40. Coffees are priced from £2.50.

Some of the cocktails on offer at the new bar

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other new additions heading to Roker include the transformation of the old shelter at the far end of Marine Walk, with work due to begin to turn it into a new beachfront bar.

Work is also progressing on the former Harbour View car dealership site which will open as stylish bar These Things Happen later this year.

Meanwhile, Seaburn will welcome a new bar in the old Victorian tram shelter which is being transformed by the team behind the successful Blacks Corner in East Boldon.

:: After opening weekend, Coast will be open 9am-9pm Sunday to Wednesday and 9am-11pm Thursday to Saturday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coast bar opens on Marine Walk, Roker.

Coast bar opens on Marine Walk, Roker.

Coast bar opens on Marine Walk, Roker.

Coast bar opens on Marine Walk, Roker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad