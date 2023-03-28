Work has started on the creation of Coast, which will open as a bar on Pier Point featuring DJ entertainment and more, as well as a daytime offering.

It will open in one half of the Rosa Gelato unit, transforming the seating area side, whilst the other half will remain as the ice cream parlour.

Coast is being brought to the city by Sunderland businessman Glen Downey and Coast business partner Kevin Binyon.

Coast is heading to Roker

Glen has already had great success with family business Downey’s with a string of fish and chip shops across the area, including at Pier Point.

“Obviously I’m down the seafront a lot and I’ve seen so much progression along Roker and in the area as a whole,” said Glen. “Having the chippy, I already know the landlord of the unit and I’d been saying if anything comes up I’d be interested as it’s such a great location.

"The nighttime economy in Roker and Seaburn is really improving. It was desolate for a few years but in the past 6 / 7 years it’s become a really vibrant destination in its own right with places like Tin of Sardines and Six opening up. It’s where everyone wants to be these days and so it should be: it’s the city’s biggest asset.”

The exact look of Coast will be revealed closer to the time, but visitors can look forward to a modern bar which makes the most of the view, with booths and stool seating, which will be open seven days a week.

Coast will open in one half of the Rosa Gelato unit. The other half will remain as the ice cream parlour

Drinks will include draft option such as Madri and Thatchers Fusion, as well as bottled beers, wines and Champagnes. During the day it will also serve coffees, pastries, bagels, salads and traybakes.

DJs are set to perform on evenings at weekends, with plans for live musical performances also in the pipeline.

Coast is planning to open its doors for the first week in May and is currently recruiting for experienced hospitality and bar staff.

You can send your CV to [email protected]

Work has started on the fit out of the unit

Other new additions heading to Roker include the transformation of the old shelter at the far end of Marine Walk, with work due to begin to turn it into a new beachfront bar.

Work is also progressing on the former Harbour View car dealership site which will open as stylish bar These Things Happen later this year.