Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved redevelopment plans for the old Roker Amusements building at Marine Walk.

This includes bulldozing the vacant building to make way for a modern two-storey development offering both accommodation and family-friendly facilities.

The Old Roker Amusements building, Sunderland (June, 2023)

On the floor above, three apartments were also proposed as well as an area for four parking spaces at the southern end of the site.

A planning, design and access statement, prepared for applicant Seldons Leisureworld Ltd and submitted to council officials, provided further details of the proposed development.

This included the building’s design mirroring the Pier Point development at Marine Walk and plans to relocate the RNLI store to mitigate for the loss of the existing store.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it in late-May, 2023.

Council planners, in a decision report, deemed the scheme acceptable subject to conditions and the signing of a legal agreement, which is expected to secure funds from developers to help reduce impacts on wildlife.

It was also noted that plans would “make a positive contribution” to the seafront and would help to “meet the needs of visitors to the coast, whilst increasing the vibrancy and activation of this area of Marine Walk”.

The council decision report added: “From a land use perspective, the redevelopment of the largely brownfield site will provide Marine Walk with a replacement leisure use which will improve the vibrancy and vitality of the promenade, in keeping with the council’s seafront policies and aspirations.

“In terms of visual amenity, the demolition of the tired and unattractive amusements and the replacement with a sensitively designed building taking inspiration from traditional timber structures that have historically lined [the] lower promenade, will serve to enhance the character and appearance of Marine Walk, reflecting positively on the Roker Park Conservation Area.”

It added: “Further, the development being remote from nearby residential occupiers, will have no undue impact on the living conditions of any neighbours whilst a good standard of accommodation will be afforded to prospective residents of the new dwellings.”

The development is the latest approved for Marine Walk and follows plans to transform the former Roker shelter into a beachfront bar.

Under planning conditions, the demolition and redevelopment of the old Roker Amusements site must be brought forward within three years.