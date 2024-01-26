Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The wait is finally over as The Botanist prepares to pull its first pints on Wearside.

The Botanist is finally here

Ahead of opening day, from 10am on Tuesday, January 30, the Echo had a first look at the much-anticipated addition to Keel Square.

Thousands of plants, both real and faux, adorn the large unit beneath Holiday Inn.

The modern unit has been transformed

It's the 35th venue in the hugely-popular national chain, owned by hospitality group New World Trading Company Ltd, who have already built up a firm North East following with their branch in Newcastle.

General manager, Ian Simpson, who has previously worked at the Newcastle site, as well as other big bar chains says Sunderland can expect an "all singing, all dancing" version of The Botanist.

As well as a seven-day offering of food and drinks from 10am each day, the site features a purpose-built stage with live music on Friday and Saturday evenings and on Sundays for Sunday dinner sittings.

The new bar will have a seven day food and drink offering

The team has been on site for the past few months fitting the site and Ian says there's been a lot of interest.

"We have been really lucky to have already been so warmly welcomed by the people of Sunderland," he said. "There's been lots of people looking through the windows as work is ongoing, asking when we're opening.

The Botanist Sunderland general manager, Ian Simpson

"The local businesses have also been really welcoming and say they can't wait for us to open. I was working at the Newcastle site previously which has a lot of custom from Sunderland and they've all been asking about this site, they've been excited to have one closer to home.

"It's a lovely new Botanist with even more plants and its own stage, it's very much an all dancing, all singing Botanist."

The new bar and restaurant has created 60 new jobs for the city and Ian said the posts were soon filled up with people keen to work for the brand.

Bar staff member Matt Hoff

Training is ongoing all this weekend, led by the national team, so that the Sunderland staff can perfect The Botanists trademark cocktails and dishes, such as its hanging kebabs.

Bookings opened at the end of last year and there's already been a steady stream of people booking up to visit.

It's a large site, which streches far back, comprising 136 covers in the restaurant and a greater capacity at the bar. It also has an outdoor area comprised of 80 seats with heaters. In the warmer months, bi-fold doors will open so that outside diners can enjoy the live music, too.

The bar area

Due to the size of the site, it can cater for tables of up to 22 and sections can be hired for parties and events.

It joins neighbour The Keel Tavern in Keel Square, operated by The Vaulkhard Group, which has proved a hit, welcoming 40,000 through the doors in its first eight weeks of trading.

It's the second of four new bars to open in Keel Square

Such investment by successful hospitality groups is a major vote of confidence in the ongoing regeneration of the city as it boosts its visitor offering.

Ian said: "It's fantastic to see so much investment happening in Sunderland and to be a part of that."

Other hospitality venues soon to open their doors in the city include RIO steakhouse due to open in Low Row in May, The 3 Stories bar and nightclub nearing completion in High Street West, Sheepfolds Stables housing eight businesses due to open in late spring and early summer and Wild Fire pizza due to open in Hanover Place, Deptford, in February, amongst others.

The outdoor area seats around 80 and has heaters

*The Botanist is open seven days a week from 10am on Tuesday, January 30. It's dog-friendly inside and out and also has a dedicated kids' menu. It's open for walk ins or to make a reservation see https://thebotanist.uk.com/locations/sunderland

Coming soon

Elsewhere in Keel Square, construction has also started on the nearby Culture House which faces on to Keel Square on the site of the old Corner Flag / Annabel's / Luciano's unit.

The building will house a new city centre library, as well as offering immersive exhibitions and creative space. It has also been mooted as a potential new home for the National Glass Centre collection after it was announced that the current NGC building would close.

It's set to open in 2025.

The Muddler is set to open in the third corner unit beneath The Holiday Inn, with a fourth bar also expected to be announced.