From a decision on the game-changing film and TV studios in Pallion to the opening of the much-anticipated Sheepfolds leisure venue, there’s plenty of big developments heading our way in 2024.
Here’s some of the openings and developments we can look forward to in the city.
1. Crown Works Studios decision
A decision is due on the Crown Works Studios after plans were submitted to build one of Europe's largest film and TV studios on the banks of Wear. Named after the old industrial site once based on the land in Pallion, the studios would be the biggest job boost to the city since Nissan, creating 8,450 jobs and becoming one of the biggest developments in the North East for years. All going to plan, we should see the first phase take shape in 2024. Photo: Stu Norton
2. Sheepfolds Stables
The Sheepfolds Stables development is set to open its doors in spring 2024. Once used to house working horses, the stables site has been brought back to life thanks to a £3m investment by local architecture firm BDN. It will house a number of food and drink traders including The Calabash Tree, Scream for Pizza, Vito’s Osteria, cocktail bar Yem and Propa by Hairy Biker Si King. Photo: Elliot Nichol
3. New footbridge
The city's new £31m pedestrian and cyclist bridge had previously been listed as opening in summer 2024. There appears to be delays but preparatory works are taking place and we should certainly be able to see it take shape soon. A key part of the Riverside development, it will link new homes being built on either side of the Wear. Photo: submitted
4. The 3 Stories, High Street West
The 3 Stories bar and nightclub is heading to Sunderland in 2024 after a major transformation of the former JJB Sports building in High Street West. The front facade has been modelled on the original tiling which remains on the Pann Lane side of the building. The new name is in honour of the Georgian site's three floors and its former life as The Three Crowns pub. Photo: national world