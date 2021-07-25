Fausto Coffee has already built up a loyal following at its Roker site and spin off venture Fausto Coppa at Beacon of Light. Now they’ve taken over the coffee shop at Silksworth Wellness Centre for post work-out treats at Fausto Atletico.

The coffee shop had a soft launch this week and from next week will be serving a range of protein drinks, clean eating cakes, coffees, bagels and toasties, with gluten free and vegan options available.

Manager Jordan Smith said their arrival at the city leisure centre has been warmly received.

"The feedback has been really good so far, we couldn’t ask for anything better,” he said. “We have lots of plans for the site and will be providing more foods when we launch properly. People already know us from the Roker site and the kids have been recognising the branding and asking for the options we have there.

"The Wellness Centre is really well used so there’s lots of footfall here, especially in the six week’s holidays, but we also want to encourage people in who are walking near by.

"In the coming weeks we’ll be out and about giving out loyalty cards and we hope to launch a click and collect service, so that parents whose kids are playing football on the pitches nearby, for example, can pop in and collect a coffee afterwards. The previous cafe offered things like chips, but we’re trying to offer healthier options, with things like veggie fries for the kids.”

Fausto recently launched another new addition, Fausto Pizza, which provides wood-fired pizzas on evenings at the Roker site from Wednesdays to Saturdays. The latest investment has also seen the installation of a roastery in Roker which allows Fausto to create its own coffee, called FC Roast, which will eventually be available as an option at all three sites.

Jordan said: “Louise the owner is always looking for new developments and Fausto has really grown as a sports brand. The Roker site is themed around cycling, the Beacon site around football, and this one is athletics.”