For over half-a-century it held some of the city’s most notorious criminals before appearing in court, but now the former cells at what was Gilbridge Police Station have been transformed into a modern gym.

In keeping with its former role, The Cell Health and Fitness Centre has stayed true to the building’s roots, even retaining some of the original bars to create a sectioned off cell which is now used for spinning classes.

The dark decor, atmospheric lighting and carefully positioned prison bars have been deliberately chosen to stay true to the setting’s former purpose.

The corridor leading up to the gym - the same one which was walked by criminals about to go before magistrates - is adorned with old photographs of the former police station which operated in the city centre between 1972 and 2015.

The gym’s 12 fitness instructors’ ‘mug shots’ also adorn the walls, again tastefully positioned behind prison bars.

Everywhere you look, gives a subtle reminder of the venue's past, with original police uniforms and truncheons - donated by former police officers - on display in the gym.

The fitness centre, which is due to welcome its first classes on November 20, is co-owned by physio and instructor Brent Gilpin, and Holly McBride Donaldson and Jennie Moyse, who also own Club Zest Ladies Leisure Club in Fulwell.

The Cell co-owners Holly McBride Donaldson, Brent Gilpin and Jennie Moyse.

Holly, 38, said: “The gym is constructed where the old cells used to be and we’ve created a theme in keeping with this.

“This place is steeped in history. It was the city’s main police station for over 50 years and so we wanted to create something which would represent its important history.

“Seeing the old pictures and memorabilia really does get you thinking about the history of some of the people who would have been through these doors before being taken up to court.”

A spinning session taking place behind the cell bars.

With its city centre location, activity classes have been structured to best meet the needs of a working population.

Starting at 6.45am, before traditional office opening times, sessions will run throughout the morning with further classes taking place between 12.30pm and 1.30pm, giving a lunchtime window for a workout.

There will then be two further sessions between 5.15pm and 7.15pm, providing a chance for people to exercise after finishing work.

Instructor and co-owner, Jennie Moyse, 30, said: “We have structured the day to enable people to fit exercise around their working lives and being located in the city centre makes it accessible for people either at or finishing work.

“Once people get home, particularly in the winter, it can be more difficult for people to motivate themselves to go back out and exercise.”

Branded ‘More Than a Gym’, the trio want the centre to be at the heart of the local community.

Jennie added: “We want to create a boutique fitness centre which is more than just a gym where people can socialise and be part of a community.

“It will be a place where people can go after work to look after their health and wellbeing, which is really important.”

Holly added: “There are lots of bars and restaurants being opened in the city centre but it’s important for people to keep fit and look after their mental, physical and social health.

“Hopefully the gym can become a city centre hub for fitness and wellbeing.”

The Cell Health and Fitness Centre.

The gym features the latest state-or-the-art equipment with spinning studio, ski ergs, air bikes, range of weights and boxing equipment as well as a large open central space for structured classes.

Even the activity sessions have been created around the police theme.

Physio and instructor Brent Gilpin, 32, said: “We have the Met Club which focuses on metabolic conditioning, Parole, in which the sessions are broken down into intervals, Yard Strong, which is all about physical conditioning, and the Hot Fuzz, which is exercise to dance music.

“We also have Hot Pursuit, which is our spinning session, and a local professional UFC fighter running a Fight Club session.

“We’ve also partnered with Red Bull and will be running a number of events in conjunction with them.”

Physio, instructor and co-owner Brent Gilpin.

The Cell is one of the first enterprises to open following the £3.5m redevelopment of the former police station, which is now known as The Yard, after the Metropolitan Police headquarter’s Scotland Yard.

Holly said: “This is something we are passionate about and we are really excited about the opening.”

Sessions can be booked on an individual basis with annual memberships also available.

Some of the police themed memorabilia.

The Cell is currently offering unlimited class membership for £50 per month, with an opening offer also available for a free month when purchasing two months of membership.

A ten class pass, which normally retails for £75, is currently available for £50.

Further details of membership and individual class prices can be found on the fitness centre’s website where you can also purchase memberships and sign up for classes.