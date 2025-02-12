The demolition of a string of former shops is forging ahead to make way for future developments.

Demolition works in High Street West are well underway

Demolition is now well underway on 68 -71 High Street West, three commercial units known as Co-Operative house which were formerly occupied by Argos, Mothercare and The Keel Lounge cafe.

Last year, the city council bought the property to support plans to ‘regenerate and revitalise’ the area as part of a Central Business District connecting the transforming former Vaux site with the ‘retail core’ of the city centre.

Although there’s been no announcement on what will occupy the cleared site, council chiefs have said the space will act as a ‘catalyst for further investment and regeneration’ of the area.

It's said the demolition will make way for future developments

The previously published Riverside Sunderland Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) provides more details on the council’s wider ambition for High Street West.

The planning document states: “Major changes are planned on the north side of High Street West between Keel Square and Fawcett Street.

“This area will be incorporated into the central business district.

The string of three commercial units was known as Co-Operative House

“Four sites for offices and mixed-use development have been identified as being an opportunity to establish active street frontages.

“The western and eastern site boundaries are defined by the ‘lost lanes’ which should be restored and revitalised.”

The buildings neighbour the former Marks & Spencer site

The former M&S building in High Street West has also been tipped for demolition in future according to the city council, however, no formal demolition application has appeared on the council’s planning portal website to date.

The M&S building is the property of Sunderland City Council, but M&S holds the lease until March 2027 and is responsible for the building until then.

Any major demolition applications for buildings on High Street West would be submitted to Sunderland City Council’s planning department for consideration and consultation before works can take place.

In the meantime, drivers are being warned as major work gets under way on improvements to the key city centre route that runs next to the demolition works.

Highways changes are taking place at St Mary’s Boulevard to help improve road, pedestrian and cycling safety, and support ongoing developments at Riverside Sunderland.

Work will take place on the road near St Mary’s multi-storey car park and the Holiday Inn hotel. More here.