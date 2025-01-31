Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers are being warned as major work gets under way on improvements to a key city centre route.

Highways changes at St Mary’s Boulevard to help improve road, pedestrian and cycling safety, and support ongoing developments at Riverside Sunderland, are due to begin next week.

The work will take place on the road near St Mary’s multi-storey car park and the Holiday Inn hotel.

St Mary's Boulevard - new look view to the west. | SCC

Sunderland City Council said the first section of works will see one of the three eastbound lanes next to the multi-storey reallocated to increase the width of the shared footway for pedestrians and cyclists.

The council said this is to help improve safety and reduce conflict between pedestrians and cyclists at the multi-storey's pedestrian entrance.

The box junction and traffic lights next to the multi-storey will remain.

St Mary's Boulevard - new look view to the east. | scc

Work, which council chiefs said will begin after peak-journey hours on Monday, February 3, is expected to take around eight weeks to complete.

A second set of works is then scheduled on the westbound carriageway of the boulevard alongside the Holiday Inn.

This is to introduce a taxi lay-by and improve pedestrian and cycle connectivity at the crossing point between Keel Square, City Hall and to the new Wear footbridge which is due to open this summer.

This second set of works is expected to also take around eight weeks and all works to be completed by June, the council said.

Eastbound carriageway - new look artists' impression and design outside St Mary's multi-storey car park | scc

Sunderland City Council's Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport and Net Zero, Councillor Lindsey Leonard said: "As we continue to deliver one of the UK's most ambitious regeneration projects at Riverside Sunderland, we're seeing more people living, visiting and working in our city centre.

"Footfall will increase significantly when Maker and Faber, the new footbridge, and Culture House open later this year and as development of the new Sunderland Eye Hospital, Vaux housing and Riverside Park continue at pace.

"We can also anticipate more pedestrians as we look forward to being a host city for the women's rugby World Cup.

"We're implementing these changes now to help encourage sustainable travel and improve safety for pedestrians, cyclists and other highways users.

"In addition, these changes support the delivery of our low carbon framework and City Plan that is creating a more dynamic, healthy, vibrant and smart Sunderland for all residents, businesses and visitors."

Traffic management will be in place throughout the works to minimise any disruption and keep workers and the public safe, the council said.