The Premier Convenience store on Rawmarsh Road, Red House, is one of the company’s retail partners and the only one in Sunderland participating in the one-day scheme.

Following the success of their previous promotions, the offer contains two classic Valentine treats – a bottle of wine and a box of chocolates.

Snappy Shopper says it is “on a mission to serve local community businesses and their customers with technology by offering an affordable and convenient home delivery service within one hour”.

The promotion will run exclusively on the Snappy Shopper app and website on February 14 and, for a penny, will allow customers to buy a 75cl bottle of Bin 161 white wine or similar, plus a 186g box of Cadbury’s Roses, or similar.

Snappy Shopper’s head of growth, Andy Baker, said: “People are under increasing financial pressure at the minute, causing them to cut back on the kind of treat items many of us have come to associate with Valentine’s Day.

“Snappy Shopper is all about supporting local stores and their customers. So by running this one penny bundle, we hope to maintain that buzz for our retailers while allow their customers to treat one another (or themselves) tomorrow, without breaking the bank.”