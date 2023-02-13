The top 10 romantic restaurants in Sunderland this Valentine's Day, according to TripAdvisor

3 . Roma Italian Restaurant

Location - 13 Mary Street. Cuisine - Traditional Italian pizza and pasta dishes and steakhouse. TripAdvisor reviews - 927 reviews of which 719 are excellent. Comment example - "I often come to this restaurant for special occasions such as birthdays and other celebrations. The food never fails to impress me and the staff are very friendly and approachable. On every occasion, we have been satisfied and well looked after. I would recommend Roma to anyone who enjoys authentic Italian food." Picture: Google Maps.

Photo: Google Maps