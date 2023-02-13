The top 10 romantic restaurants in Sunderland this Valentine's Day, according to TripAdvisor

If you’re hoping romance is on the menu this Valentine’s Day then finding the right location is vital if you want to avoid a dinner date disaster.
Many couples will be looking to enjoy some fine dining in a romantic setting, but where is the best venue to go?
You may have sorted the card and gifts, but choosing the wrong location for that romantic meal for two can very quickly turn a romantic night into a nightmare.
If you are hoping to impress your other half, then the Echo has done your research for you.
1. Aperitif
Location - 7 High Street West. Cuisine - Italian, featuring pizzas, pasta and meat and fish dishes as well as tapas.
TripAdvisor reviews - 720 of which 668 are excellent. Comment example - "Booked a meal here before a show at the Empire. Superb meal, great service, and I'd recommend this restaurant to everyone. You must book, as very busy as it is so good."
2. Yuvraaj
Location - 6-7 Douro Terrace. Cuisine - Indian with a '"Western fusion".
TripAdvisor reviews - 309 of which 262 are excellent. Comment example - "Just been hear for the first time with my partner and I must say the food the staff and the service was excellent. The place and the decor is brilliant. I would highly recommend this restaurant. This is our first time but it won't be our last. Highly recommended 5 **."
3. Roma Italian Restaurant
Location - 13 Mary Street. Cuisine - Traditional Italian pizza and pasta dishes and steakhouse.
TripAdvisor reviews - 927 reviews of which 719 are excellent. Comment example - "I often come to this restaurant for special occasions such as birthdays and other celebrations. The food never fails to impress me and the staff are very friendly and approachable. On every occasion, we have been satisfied and well looked after. I would recommend Roma to anyone who enjoys authentic Italian food." Picture: Google Maps.
4. Spice Empire
Location - 3 Church Lane. Cuisine - "Indian dishes with a creative twist".
TripAdvisor reviews - 399 reviews of which 303 were excellent.
Comment example - "Amazing food and delightful staff! Service was good and we decided the pickle tray was the best we'd ever had. Perfect place to visit before going to The Empire."
